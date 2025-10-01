 McDonald's mulls exporting 'Taste of Korea' menu to other Asian countries
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

McDonald's mulls exporting 'Taste of Korea' menu to other Asian countries

Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 14:24
An ad for McDonald's Korea's "Taste of Korea" project [MCDONALD'S KOREA]

An ad for McDonald's Korea's "Taste of Korea" project [MCDONALD'S KOREA]

 
McDonald's Korea said Wednesday it is considering exporting its "Taste of Korea" promotional menu to other Asian countries amid the growing global popularity of Korean food and culture.
 
Launched in 2021, the "Taste of Korea" project has introduced five localized burgers in Korea as part of the U.S. burger chain's push to expand its share in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
 

Related Article

The products, inspired by local specialties, are the Changnyeong garlic burger, Boseong green tea pork burger, Jindo green onion cream croquette burger, Jinju pepper cream cheese burger and Iksan sweet potato mozzarella burger.
 
McDonald's said Korea is its only market that highlights partner farm origins on menu items, serving as a benchmark for the chain in other countries.
 
"The company is considering introducing the Korean-inspired menu items to other Asian countries depending on local demand," a McDonald's Korea representative said.
 
McDonald's Korea also plans to expand "Taste of Korea" beyond burgers, with new snack and beverage offerings in the pipeline.
 
The company aims to expand the number of its outlets in Korea to 500 by 2030, up 25 percent from the current 400.
 
Its sales climbed 11.6 percent to 1.25 trillion won ($913 million) in 2024 from 1.12 trillion won the previous year.

Yonhap
tags McDonald's Korea

More in Industry

Three ex-Samsung employees indicted for leaking advanced DRAM tech to China's CXMT

Exports in September post all-time high of $66B on chips and autos

Gov't eyes 500 AI-integrated projects with major industry participation by 2030

Gov't trying to get U.S. to understand Korea, Japan are different

CJ CheilJedang reorganizes, sells livestock feed unit to Dutch company

Related Stories

McDonald's Korea to increase prices of 20 items next week

The failed McDonald’s peace theory (KOR)

McDonald's Korea's losses narrow in 2020

Record burger sales

McDonald's Korea sold to owner of Qatari conglomerate Al Mana
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)