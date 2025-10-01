McDonald's mulls exporting 'Taste of Korea' menu to other Asian countries

McDonald's Korea said Wednesday it is considering exporting its "Taste of Korea" promotional menu to other Asian countries amid the growing global popularity of Korean food and culture.Launched in 2021, the "Taste of Korea" project has introduced five localized burgers in Korea as part of the U.S. burger chain's push to expand its share in Asia's fourth-largest economy.The products, inspired by local specialties, are the Changnyeong garlic burger, Boseong green tea pork burger, Jindo green onion cream croquette burger, Jinju pepper cream cheese burger and Iksan sweet potato mozzarella burger.McDonald's said Korea is its only market that highlights partner farm origins on menu items, serving as a benchmark for the chain in other countries."The company is considering introducing the Korean-inspired menu items to other Asian countries depending on local demand," a McDonald's Korea representative said.McDonald's Korea also plans to expand "Taste of Korea" beyond burgers, with new snack and beverage offerings in the pipeline.The company aims to expand the number of its outlets in Korea to 500 by 2030, up 25 percent from the current 400.Its sales climbed 11.6 percent to 1.25 trillion won ($913 million) in 2024 from 1.12 trillion won the previous year.Yonhap