 Three ex-Samsung employees indicted for leaking advanced DRAM tech to China's CXMT
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Three ex-Samsung employees indicted for leaking advanced DRAM tech to China's CXMT

Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 17:31
A graphic image of a Chinese chip [GETTY IMAGES]

A graphic image of a Chinese chip [GETTY IMAGES]

 
Three former Samsung Electronics employees, including a senior developer, were indicted Wednesday for leaking the Korean tech giant’s cutting-edge DRAM manufacturing technology to Chinese semiconductor maker ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT).
 
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said CXMT recruited the three at an unspecified time to join its so-called “second development team,” which was tasked with verifying and testing DRAM manufacturing processes allegedly stolen from Samsung. All three were promised salaries up to five times higher than what they had earned at Samsung — up to 3 billion won ($2.14 million) per year.
 

Related Article

 
The indictment sheds new light on CXMT’s surprise announcement in 2023 that it had become the first Chinese company to successfully mass-produce 18-nanometer DRAM chips. At the time, only companies in Korea, the United States and Taiwan had managed to produce DRAM at that scale, and the news was seen as a major leap forward for China’s rise in the semiconductor industry.
 
However, prosecutors concluded that the technology was not independently developed by the Chinese firm, but rather stolen from Samsung by former employees. A former executive surnamed Yang, who headed CXMT’s development team, was among those indicted.
 
Prosecutors said the team, including a man surnamed Yang, utilized leaked documents from the company's initial development team, which had already obtained confidential Samsung data.
 
A view shows Samsung Electronics' chip production plant at Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on Sept. 7, 2022. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A view shows Samsung Electronics' chip production plant at Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on Sept. 7, 2022. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Another former Samsung employee, identified as Park, is suspected of copying hundreds of steps in Samsung’s DRAM production process into notebooks and passing them to CXMT. Park is currently the subject of an Interpol red notice.
 
Prosecutors estimate that Samsung suffered damage amounting to 5 trillion won last year due to the leak of its 16-nanometer DRAM technology to CXMT. They added that the financial damage continues to grow and could ultimately reach tens of trillions of won.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JIN-WOO [[email protected]]
tags CXMT Semiconductor Korea

More in Industry

Three ex-Samsung employees indicted for leaking advanced DRAM tech to China's CXMT

Exports in September post all-time high of $66B on chips and autos

Gov't eyes 500 AI-integrated projects with major industry participation by 2030

Gov't trying to get U.S. to understand Korea, Japan are different

CJ CheilJedang reorganizes, sells livestock feed unit to Dutch company

Related Stories

Former Samsung researcher indicted for allegedly leaking chip technology to Chinese rival

Chip industry to be supported by new administration

Universities to get help to foster semiconductor talent

Test your own semiconductor

EU chips and Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)