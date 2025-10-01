 Lee to meet with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Wednesday
Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 09:18
Korean President Lee Jae Myung addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 23. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung is scheduled to meet with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman later this week to seek advice on Korea's transformation centered around AI, according to Lee's office Tuesday.
 
The meeting will take place at the presidential office in Seoul at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the office said.
 

Lee has set a goal of transforming Korea into a global top three AI powerhouse, pledging to develop the AI industry into the nation's next-generation driver of growth through investment.
 
OpenAI recently opened its Seoul office to meet growing AI demand in Korea and expand its push in the Korean market.

Yonhap
