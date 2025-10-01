SK Telecom launches Air, a new mobile service targeting tech-savvy users
Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 17:38
SK Telecom is betting big on the next generation of mobile users with Air, a stripped-down, app-based service for unlocked phones that promises fast sign-ups, round-the-clock support and its own points system for the young, tech-savvy generation.
The company announced Wednesday that it introduced the service at its T Factory in Seongsu-dong, Seongdong District, eastern Seoul. Unlocked phones are devices purchased directly from a manufacturer or online retailer, allowing users to freely choose a carrier’s physical universal subscriber identity module, widely known as USIM, or embedded eSIM.
The brand name “Air” was chosen to reflect the company’s goal of offering only essential services and benefits while eliminating unnecessary complexity, enabling what it describes as a “light, air-like mobile experience.” Subscriptions and service activation will begin on Oct. 13 through a dedicated Air app.
“This project started with our 20- and 30-something employees considering what kind of mobile service would best suit customers who are highly familiar with digital technology,” said Lee Yun-haeng, head of SK Telecom's Air planning team.
Air differentiates itself through streamlined procedures and a point rewards system. Customers can activate service outside normal business hours through features such as same-day SIM delivery, instant eSIM activation and automated SIM registration without a confirmation call. A reservation system also allows sign-ups during weekends or late hours, with automatic activation at 9 a.m. on the next available business day.
The Air customer center will be available 24/7 year-round, offering real-time one-on-one chat support with dedicated representatives. The company also plans to add AI-powered chatbot support.
The service comes with its own points system, which can be used for paying phone bills or making purchases from partner companies. Customers can also earn points by joining in-app activities such as a pedometer challenge or daily picks. Up to 5,000 points per month can be applied toward phone bills. In addition, points can be redeemed to purchase more than 1,000 products, including Naver Pay points and convenience store gift certificates.
Air offers six monthly data plans: 27,000 won ($19) for 7 gigabytes, 38,000 won for 15 gigabytes, 44,000 won for 30 gigabytes, 45,000 won for 71 gigabytes, 47,000 won for 100 gigabytes and 58,000 won for unlimited data. All plans include unlimited calls and text messages, while video calls are capped at 300 minutes per month. There are no contract commitments, giving subscribers freedom to join or leave at any time.
