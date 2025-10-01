Samsung Galaxy Ring battery swelling leads to missed flight and hospital visit
Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 11:03 Updated: 01 Oct. 2025, 12:15
A tech influencer claimed that his Galaxy Ring swelled while on his finger just before boarding a flight, ultimately preventing him from flying.
“Ah... this is... not good,” Daniel Rotar, a tech content creator with 1.63 million subscribers on YouTube, wrote on X on Monday. “My Samsung Galaxy Ring’s battery started swelling. While it’s on my finger. And while I’m about to board a flight.”
Tagging the X accounts of Samsung’s U.S. and British operations, Rotar called for an immediate resolution.
He also uploaded a photo showing the battery of the Galaxy Ring visibly swollen, writing “Closeup. You can see the battery expanding. Not great for something that’s now stuck to my finger.”
“I was denied boarding due to this,” Rotar posted in another message. “Need to pay for a hotel for the night now and get back home tomorrow”
He later added that he was rushed to the hospital for an emergency and had the ring removed, concluding that he “won’t be wearing a smart ring ever again.”
“The swelling incident seems to be an isolated and rare case,” SamMobile, a website specializing in Samsung-related news, reported on Wednesday. “For the vast majority of people, the Ring should be safe to wear and use daily. That said, it’s worth remembering that the Galaxy Ring demands more care than, say, a smartwatch.”
Samsung said in a statement, “We will retrieve the product for investigation,” adding that “user safety is our top priority.”
