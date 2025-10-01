 Solbi appointed promotional ambassador for APEC summit exhibition
Solbi appointed promotional ambassador for APEC summit exhibition

Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 11:51
Singer and artist Kwon Ji-an, better known by her stage name Solbi [JIAN CASTLE]

Singer and artist Kwon Ji-an, better known by her stage name Solbi [JIAN CASTLE]

 
Singer and artist Kwon Ji-an, better known by her stage name Solbi, was appointed the promotional ambassador for a special exhibition program accompanying the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju.
 
The exhibition is being held at the first floor of the Expo Culture Center at Gyeongju Expo Grand Park through Oct. 14. The works of some 120 artists are on display, including singer Kim Wan-sun and actor Park Ki-woong.
 

“Kwon Ji-an is more than just an artist — she is an icon who bridges culture and society,” said Kim Jong-won, art director of the “K-Art Special Exhibition for APEC,” in a statement.
 
“Her artistic identity proves that she is the perfect figure to convey the exhibition’s core theme, ‘art connecting a sustainable future,’ to the world.”
 
Kwon is currently holding a solo exhibition at the Tilsitt Gallery in Portugal until Oct. 30. She is also set to open another solo exhibition at the Cheongmundang venue in Daegu beginning Oct. 14.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
