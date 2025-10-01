'Hero Killer' webtoon gets animated series adaptation by French animation studio
Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 09:52
Naver Webtoon's "Hero Killer" (2021-) series will be adapted into an animated series in France, webtoon production company Jaedam Media said Wednesday.
The animated series will be produced by European studio Animation Digital Network (ADN). The distribution channel has not been decided yet.
"Hero Killer" is a superhero action series that revolves around Ihwa, who becomes a hero killer in pursuit of a hero who killed her sister. In her quest for vengeance, Ihwa comes across the corrupted world of heroes and starts to cleanse the world.
The series is available in eight regions including the United States, France and Thailand, and has been seeing high reviews from readers from various linguistic backgrounds.
"We are so happy to be able to work with Jaedam Media with an amazing story such as 'Hero Killer,'" said Bastien Guetta, head of content development at ADN. "We are certain that K-webtoons will bring a massive change to the global content industry and hope to make more Korean stories into animations."
