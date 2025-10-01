Culture Ministry to hold events throughout October to celebrate creation of hangul
Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 14:54 Updated: 01 Oct. 2025, 14:59
- SHIN MIN-HEE
The month of October will be filled with nationwide events celebrating the culture surrounding hangul, Korea's alphabet, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Wednesday.
Hangul Day, which falls on Oct. 9, commemorates the invention of the Korean alphabet by King Sejong the Great (1397-1450) during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).
Korean language and culture institutes affiliated with local universities will cooperate with municipal governments to organize community events on hangul. For example, Kyungpook National University in Daegu will hold a Korean speaking and writing contest for international students.
The Sejong Institute of Korean Language and Culture and Dong-A University, Jeju National University and Chungbuk National University will host essay contests and Korean language quizzes.
Centers at Kangwon National University, Gyeongsang National University, Mokpo National University, Anyang University, Yeungnam University and University of Ulsan will organize Korean spelling bees, language quizzes and hands-on activities on proverbs, regional dialects and grammar.
Inha University, Chonnam National University, Jeonju University, Cheongju University and Hanyang University will host contests testing creativity, such as finding the most interesting shop names in Korean and writing letters in Korean.
Sangmyung University will hold a training workshop on the correct use of public language in cooperation with language officers from South Chungcheong, while Hannam University will co-host cultural performances and special lectures with the Daejeon city government.
Over 520 university students who are active in hangul-related clubs across 12 regions will promote the Korean language through hands-on activities such as surveys, quizzes and creating educational materials. An offline event is set to take place at the Olympic Park in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 11.
Another in-person event is scheduled to be held at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul from Oct. 9 to 18, organized by the Culture Ministry, which will be filled with exhibitions and performances that celebrate excellence in hangul.
For more information regarding the programs, visit the Korean Language and Culture Institute’s website.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
