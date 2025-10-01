15,000 runners set to participate in Disney Run Seoul on Oct. 11
Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 11:58
-
SHIN MIN-HEE
Some 15,000 runners are expected to participate in Disney Run Seoul 2025 on Oct. 11, with a variety of sports-related events also planned alongside the main races, The Walt Disney Company Korea said Wednesday.
Scheduled to take place at Yeouido Park in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, the mini-marathon will offer two routes: a 3-kilometer (1.9-mile) course themed after the “Zootopia” (2016-) franchise and a 10-kilometer course inspired by the Mickey Mouse universe.
The event will also feature a stretching session for participants prior to the races, photo spots and pop-up booths by partnered brands such as Samsung Electronics and Crocs. After the race, brass ensemble Urban Brass will take the stage with performances of iconic Disney soundtrack classics.
All race finishers will receive a medal, which will be illustrated with “Zootopia” or other Disney characters depending on the course. Participants will also receive merchandise from Uniqlo.
