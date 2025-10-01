Abolishing breach of trust may ease corporate burden but must not shield politics (KOR)

The government and Democratic Party have begun an overhaul of economic criminal law. Out of more than 6,000 business-related offenses, they plan to revise 110 in the first stage and submit amendments during the current National Assembly session. The goal is to ease excessive criminal penalties that have discouraged business activity and weighed on the economy. On Sept. 7, President Lee Jae Myung directed the administration to reduce economic criminal statutes by 30 percent within a year.The most notable step is abolishing the breach of trust provision in the Criminal Act. For years, it served as an all-purpose charge, its vague language and broad application exposing business leaders to constant risk of prosecution. Prosecutors often decided arbitrarily whether to indict, and court rulings varied widely. Executives joked that they lived “on the edge of the prison wall,” and critics called Korea a “republic of corporate punishment.” According to a report from last month by the Korea Enterprises Federation (KEF), formerly the Korea Employers Federation, only 14.8 percent of breach of trust complaints led to indictments, far below the overall criminal indictment rate of 39.1 percent. Acquittal rates were more than twice that of other crimes, underscoring the problem of frivolous complaints.Reforming such statutes is welcome at a time when amendments to the Commercial Act — strengthening shareholder duties and the pro-labor “Yellow Envelope Bill” — already weigh heavily on companies. Removing legal provisions that hinder normal business operations is a step toward a more predictable environment. The KEF said it hoped the initiative would become a foundation for broader regulatory reform and that business concerns would be reflected in the process.Still, abolishing the breach of trust provision must not become a shield for politicians or unethical executives. The opposition argues that the change is, in effect, a law to “save President Lee Jae Myung,” who faces breach of trust charges in court. To prevent such suspicions, lawmakers must ensure replacement legislation clearly defines subjects and requirements, and close loopholes that could allow politicians to evade accountability.The rationalization of economic criminal law is only a beginning. Old practices, such as calling business leaders as witnesses to humiliate them during audits, persist. The current revisions cover just 1.6 percent of all such statutes. To make Korea a safer destination for investment, the government must build a fair and predictable legal framework and accelerate regulatory reforms. What matters is not symbolic gestures but tangible results that restore confidence in the business environment.정부와 여당이 경제형벌 합리화 작업에 시동을 걸었다. 6000여 개에 달하는 경제형벌 중 불합리한 110개를 1차로 손질해 정기국회에 입법안을 일괄 제출하기로 했다. 위반 행위에 비해 과도한 형사처벌로 기업의 경영 활동이 위축되고, 경제 전반에까지 악영향이 미쳤던 문제를 해소하기 위해서다. 지난 7일 이재명 대통령이 “경제형벌을 1년 내 30% 정비하는 것을 목표로 하라”고 지시한 데 따른 조치다.가장 눈에 띄는 것은 형법상 배임죄 폐지다. 그동안 배임죄는 모호한 규정과 추상적인 요건, 광범위한 적용 범위 탓에 ‘만능 처벌 조항’으로 쓰였다. 검찰은 입맛에 따라 기소 여부를 달리했고, 재판부의 판단도 제각각이었다. 기업인이 ‘교도소 담장 위’를 걷는다는 소리가 나올 정도로 형사처벌 위험에 노출되고, 한국이 ‘기업인 처벌 공화국’이란 소리를 듣게 된 것도 배임죄 탓이 컸다. 한국경영자총협회(경총)가 지난달 내놓은 보고서에 따르면 배임죄로 고소·고발된 사건 중 실제 기소된 비율(14.8%)은 전체 형사사건 기소율(39.1%)보다 현저히 낮았다. 배임죄를 앞세운 무분별한 고소·고발이 많았다는 방증이다. 배임죄 무죄율도 다른 범죄의 두 배를 웃돌았다.주주 충실 의무 등을 강화한 상법 개정안이나 과도한 친노조 성격의 ‘노란봉투법’ 등으로 기업 부담이 가중되는 상황에서 정상적인 경영 활동까지 옥죄던 각종 법제도를 폐지·개선하는 것은 바람직한 일이다. 경총은 “이번 합리화 작업이 규제 개선의 초석이 되고, 앞으로 경제계 의견을 적극 수렴해 반영하길 기대한다”고 밝혔다.다만 기업의 자율성 보장과 경제인의 경영 책임 부담 완화를 명분으로 한 배임죄 폐지가 정치인이나 부도덕한 경영진을 위한 면책 수단으로 변질돼선 곤란하다. 야당은 “친기업법으로 포장한 배임죄 폐지가 실상은 (배임 혐의로 재판을 받는) 이재명 대통령 구하기 법”이라고 날을 세우고 있다. 이런 논란을 차단하기 위해서는 대체 입법 과정에서 주체와 행위 요건을 구체화하고, 기존 배임죄에 해당하는 범죄와 관련해 정치인 등이 빠져나가지 못하도록 법적 장치를 촘촘히 마련해야 한다.배임죄 폐지 등 경제형벌 합리화는 기업하기 좋은 환경을 만들기 위한 첫발에 불과하다. 아직 갈 길이 멀다. 국감을 앞두고 ‘망신주기식’ 기업인 증인 신청 같은 구태는 여전히 반복되고 있다. 이번에 손보는 것은 전체 경제형벌의 1.6%에 불과하다. 한국의 투자 매력을 높이고 기업이 안심하고 뛸 수 있는 나라를 만들기 위해 공정하고 예측 가능한 형벌 체계 구축은 물론 각종 규제 개혁 및 완화에도 더욱 속도를 내야 한다. 시늉에 그치는 보여주기식이 아니라 실질적 성과로 이어지는 결연한 의지가 필요하다.