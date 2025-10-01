The time of compost (KOR)

Designing a garden often comes with moments of realization. There is the season of dazzling flower beds, filled with blossoms at their peak, but there also comes a time when petals and leaves fall away, leaving a scene that looks messy and forlorn. Envisioning a garden means imagining beauty, yet if one does not also prepare for decline, disappointment follows. This is why the design of a compost bin matters as much as the layout of a flower bed.Autumn, the most beloved season for many gardeners, carries a dual character. Chrysanthemums and asters bloom before the cold sets in, while leaves turn into shades of orange, yellow and red. The display is often more vivid than flowers themselves, a moment when the garden reaches its height. But the season of brilliance is brief. Withering leaves and fading flowers soon scatter in the wind, trampled underfoot and mixed with rain and snow until they no longer appear beautiful. Yet this disorder signals what is to come. In the mysterious rhythm of gardens, decay becomes the very beginning of renewal.Scientists note that Earth’s beauty lies in its ability to cleanse itself, to break down what is no longer useful. The garden offers a glimpse of this process. In lectures, I often suggest building not just one compost bin but three. The first collects fallen leaves, twigs and other remnants for a year. In the second year, the contents move to the next bin and by the third year they are shifted once more. At this stage, something remarkable appears: The remnants of plants, broken down by microorganisms, have turned into a fine, brown compost. This compost returns to the garden, enriching the soil and nourishing new growth.Autumn, then, is a time for transformation. The season gathers what is shabby and unsightly and sets it aside for purification. People, too, may need such a season. Once radiant but now worn, our bodies and minds could benefit from being swept clean, stored for a while and allowed the slow work of decomposition and renewal. Compost teaches patience and perspective: what appears to be the end is often the preparation for another beginning.정원을 디자인하다 보면 ‘아차’하는 순간이 찾아온다. 아름다운 꽃이 피는 화려한 화단의 시간도 있지만, 꽃과 잎이 지고 초라하고 지저분해지는 순간도 찾아오기 때문이다. 정원을 상상하는 일은 화려함이지만, 초라해지는 순간까지도 디자인 영역에 넣지 않으면 낭패를 본다. 그래서 정원을 디자인할 때, 화단의 조성만큼이나 잊지 말아야 할 것이 ‘거름통’의 디자인이기도 하다.가장 좋아하는 계절인 가을엔 양면성이 있다. 추위가 오기 전, 마지막 꽃을 피워주는 국화·아스타와 함께, 잎들은 주황·노랑·빨강으로 변화된다. 꽃보다 화려한 정원의 절정이다. 그러나 이 아름다운 순간은 찰나처럼 짧기만 하다. 시든 꽃과 잎들은 거친 겨울바람에 떨어져 정원을 뒹굴고, 발걸음에 눌리고, 비와 눈에 버무려지면서 더 이상 아름다울 수가 없게 된다. 하지만 정원의 시간은 참으로 오묘하다. 이 초라하고 지저분함이 바로 다음 해를 기약하는 예보다.과학자들은 지구가 아름다운 이유는 지저분함을 분해하는 정화능력 때문이라고도 한다. 이 신비로움을 늘 정원에서 만나곤 한다. 강의 때, 나는 거름통을 한 개보다는 세 개로 분리해서 만들어보라고 권한다. 첫 번째 통에 1년간 낙엽과 가지 등 식물들의 잔재를 모으고, 다음 해가 되면 다음 통으로, 그리고 3년 차가 되면 세 번째 거름통으로 옮기면 된다. 그런데 이때쯤, 첫 번째 거름통을 보면 놀라운 일이 목격된다. 식물의 잔재들이 미생물에 의해 분해되고 삭혀져 밤색의 뽀얀 거름이 돼 있기 때문이다. 물론 이 거름은 다시 화단으로 돌아가 흙을 덮어주고, 식물을 키우는 거름이 돼 준다.가을은 초라하고, 지저분한 잔재를 다시 정화시키는 시간이다. 우리도 한때 화려했지만 지금은 초라해진 몸과 마음을 깨끗이 쓸어 거름통에 담아두고, 잠시 기다리는 분해와 정화의 시간이 필요할지도 모르겠다.