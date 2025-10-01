 Elle UK under fire for cropping Rosé out of Saint Laurent event photo
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Elle UK under fire for cropping Rosé out of Saint Laurent event photo

Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 19:44
U.S. model Hailey Bieber, actor Zoe Kravitz, British singer-songwriter Charli XCX and Blackpink member Rosé pose for a photo during the Saint Laurent 2026 spring-summer womenswear collection show in Paris on Sept. 29. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

U.S. model Hailey Bieber, actor Zoe Kravitz, British singer-songwriter Charli XCX and Blackpink member Rosé pose for a photo during the Saint Laurent 2026 spring-summer womenswear collection show in Paris on Sept. 29. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Elle UK, a prominent British fashion magazine, is facing accusations of racism after posting a group photo from a Saint Laurent fashion show with Blackpink’s Rosé cropped out.
 
Rosé attended the Saint Laurent 2026 spring-summer womenswear collection show in Paris on Monday as a global ambassador for the brand.
 

Related Article

The K-pop singer posed for a group photo at the event with U.S. model Hailey Bieber, actor Zoë Kravitz and British singer-songwriter Charli XCX.
 
However, Elle UK posted a version of the photo on social media that featured only the three other celebrities, excluding Rosé.
 
Online users responded critically, saying, “Why crop out a brand ambassador?” “Only the Asian was left out,” “Where is Rosé?” and “Is this not racism?”
 
U.S. model Hailey Bieber, actor Zoe Kravitz and British singer-songwriter Charli XCX are seen in an Instagram post by Elle UK, with Rosé cropped out from the photo [SCREEN CAPTURE]

U.S. model Hailey Bieber, actor Zoe Kravitz and British singer-songwriter Charli XCX are seen in an Instagram post by Elle UK, with Rosé cropped out from the photo [SCREEN CAPTURE]

U.S. model Hailey Bieber, actor Zoe Kravitz and British singer-songwriter Charli XCX are seen in an Instagram post by Charli XCX, with Rosé obscured from view in shadow [SCREEN CAPTURE]

U.S. model Hailey Bieber, actor Zoe Kravitz and British singer-songwriter Charli XCX are seen in an Instagram post by Charli XCX, with Rosé obscured from view in shadow [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Adding to the controversy, Charli XCX posted a photo on her Instagram account in which Rosé appears obscured in shadow.
 
Rosé recently won Song of the Year at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards for “APT.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Rosé Saint Laurent controversy racism Blackpink

More in K-pop

President Lee poses with virtual BTS member RM

Elle UK under fire for cropping Rosé out of Saint Laurent event photo

Lee pledges gov't support for K-content as JYP chief assumes ministerial-level role

Tomorrow X Together, Unicef partner on young people's mental health

JYP's new government gig: Good or bad news for K-pop?

Related Stories

Blackpink's Rosé signs with The Black Label and is 'preparing new music'

Everything rosy for Rosé as solo album 'rosie' sees British chart success

Blackpink’s Rosé to drop first full-length solo album 'rosie' in December

Rosé's ‘APT.’ notches second month on Billboard Hot 100

Blackpink's Rosé tests positive for Covid-19
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)