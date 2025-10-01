Elle UK under fire for cropping Rosé out of Saint Laurent event photo
Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 19:44
Elle UK, a prominent British fashion magazine, is facing accusations of racism after posting a group photo from a Saint Laurent fashion show with Blackpink’s Rosé cropped out.
Rosé attended the Saint Laurent 2026 spring-summer womenswear collection show in Paris on Monday as a global ambassador for the brand.
The K-pop singer posed for a group photo at the event with U.S. model Hailey Bieber, actor Zoë Kravitz and British singer-songwriter Charli XCX.
However, Elle UK posted a version of the photo on social media that featured only the three other celebrities, excluding Rosé.
Online users responded critically, saying, “Why crop out a brand ambassador?” “Only the Asian was left out,” “Where is Rosé?” and “Is this not racism?”
Adding to the controversy, Charli XCX posted a photo on her Instagram account in which Rosé appears obscured in shadow.
Rosé recently won Song of the Year at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards for “APT.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
