Lee pledges gov't support for K-content as JYP chief assumes ministerial-level role
Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 18:40 Updated: 01 Oct. 2025, 20:42
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday pledged comprehensive government support for Korea’s cultural content industry, vowing to help it evolve into a key pillar of the national economy.
“I will actively support our popular culture so that it can go beyond bringing laughter, emotion and empathy to people around the world, and become a core industry that will lead the future of the Korean economy,” said Lee during the official launch ceremony of the Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange, held at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Wednesday.
Wearing a traditional blue durumagi (Korean overcoat), Lee called the committee a “one-team platform that brings together the capabilities of multiple ministries and leverages the creativity and expertise of the private sector.”
Lee emphasized the government’s “arm’s length principle” in cultural policy, saying, “The government will support without interfering, ensuring maximum autonomy on the ground.”
The newly launched committee is a presidential advisory body co-chaired by Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young and JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin-young, who will both receive ministerial-level treatment in their roles.
“We are entering the era of Hallyu 4.0, where cultural exchange is happening in real time around the world,” Lee said. “As [independence activist] Kim Gu once dreamed of a nation rich in culture, I hope Korea can lead global peace with the strength of our culture.”
The committee also appointed 26 private sector members, including SM Entertainment CEO Jang Cheol-hyuk, HYBE CEO Lee Jae-sang and YG Entertainment CEO Yang Min-suk. These members will serve across seven subcommittees dedicated to pop music, gaming, webtoons and animation, film and video, lifestyle, investment and policy.
Before the ceremony, Lee toured a K-culture exhibition zone with Park, where they viewed merchandise and light sticks used by K-pop fans.
Pointing at a light stick, Lee quipped, “I saw a lot of these during last winter’s impeachment rallies [against former President Yoon Suk Yeol],” to which Park responded, “Each group has its own color. These light sticks give fans a deep sense of belonging.”
“It makes a huge difference to give signals with performance lighting, so that fans can change the lights in the audience and create a show, becoming part of the performance,” Park explained. "Fans have come to realize that they are not mere objects but subjects.”
Lee responded by saying, “It’s fan sovereignty. There’s a big difference between being treated as the owner and just a bystander.”
The two then stopped at a photo wall showcasing highlights of K-pop’s global success.
The launch ceremony was followed by performances by K-pop idol groups such as Stray Kids and Le Sserafim.
"K-pop is characterized by its fan-driven culture," Lee said on stage during the ceremony. "It's very similar to democracy. You could call it fan sovereignty," recalling his earlier conversation with Park.
Kim Hyun-ji, the newly appointed deputy presidential chief of staff, who was initially scheduled to attend the event, failed to appear. She has faced demands to appear before parliament amid allegations that she is Lee's shadowy power broker.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY YOON JI-WON [[email protected]]
