Actor Kim Ok-bin announces wedding date with noncelebrity fiance
Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 14:27
Actor Kim Ok-vin will marry her non-celebrity fiance on Nov. 16, her agency Ghost Studio said Wednesday.
"Kim Ok-vin will tie the knot with someone very special on Nov. 16," the agency said. "The groom-to-be is a non-celebrity, and the wedding will be held privately with close family and friends present."
“Out of consideration for the groom-to-be and both families, we cannot disclose details such as the venue or exact time of the wedding. We ask for your understanding. Please send your warm blessings to Kim Ok-vin as she embarks on this new chapter in her life. She will continue to show her best as an actor.”
Kim, 38, debuted in the horror film “Voice” (2005), the fourth installment of the “Whispering Corridors” (1998-2021) series.
She went on to appear in “Dasepo Naughty Girls” (2006), “The Accidental Gangster and the Mistaken Courtesan” (2008), “Actresses” (2009), “The Front Line” (2011), “Over My Dead Body” (2012), “Behind the Camera” (2013), “The Unfair” (2015) and “The Villainess” (2017).
She won Best Actress at the 42nd Sitges Film Festival in 2009 for her role as Tae-ju in director Park Chan-wook’s film “Thirst” (2009).
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
