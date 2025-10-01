For Lee Hyo-ri and producers, 'Just Makeup' is so much more
Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 19:16
- KIM JI-YE
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Beauty makeup survival show “Just Makeup,” produced by the studio behind “Culinary Class Wars” (2024), is set to premiere on Friday with singer Lee Hyo-ri as its host, marking her first time hosting a competition show in 16 years since the singing contest “Superstar K” (2009-16) in 2009.
“I’ve often participated in variety shows that are unscripted and flow naturally,” said Lee during the show’s press conference held in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, on Wednesday. “But taking on a survival program meant I had to follow the script word for word, which turned out to be more challenging than I expected.”
She added that it wasn’t easy to “deliver lines exactly as written and hit the right key points” and that she studied announcers Jun Hyun-moo and Kim Sung-ju for reference.
Despite her concerns, the producers praised her, noting that her free-spirited style blended well with the script of a survival show that could have easily felt rigid, thereby helping the contestants feel more at ease.
Produced by Shim Woo-jin and Park Sung-hwan, the makeup show features 60 beauty makeup artists from around the world, including Korea’s top celebrity makeup artists and beauty influencers, competing for the top spot.
The contestants will be assessed by four judges: makeup artist and eponymous beauty brand founder Jung Saem Mool, makeup artist Seo Ok, beauty creator Risabae and makeup master Lee Jin-su from beauty company Amore Pacific.
Producer Park shared why they selected the four judges, saying, “I realized that makeup spans a wide range, from everyday looks to costume makeup. Since beauty isn’t something with a single correct answer, we thought it was important to hear a variety of perspectives.”
Amid the global K-culture boom, especially K-beauty, producer Shim said that the show’s timing was perfect.
“We felt like if we didn’t do it now, we might never get the chance,” Shim said. “I think we came on board at just the right moment.”
With 60 contestants, a large-scale set was designed to accommodate both the contestants and their makeup models, with Park noting that a “fair amount of money” was put into the production.
For the producers, featuring as many contestants as possible was one of their key goals.
“While preparing for this show, I realized that there are so many sectors within the makeup field, so I really wanted to show as many people as possible in the program,” producer Shim said. “One specific thing that I had in mind when recruiting the contestants was whether the person has their own philosophy.”
Singer Lee Hyo-ri also revealed that almost half of the contestants were people she had worked with in the past, and she was happy to support them.
“I wanted to be in a position where I can support them a little [during the show],” she said. “And if I was the one in the spotlight before, I hoped those who’ve always worked hard behind the scenes could get some recognition, too.”
The singer described the show as more than just a makeup competition.
“’Just Makeup’ isn’t just about doing makeup, it also captures life stories. It features moments of ups and downs like a drama that anyone can enjoy,” Lee Hyo-ri said, expressing confidence in the new show.
“Just Makeup” will premiere on Coupang Play on Friday and will also be available on Prime Video a week later, on Oct. 10.
BY KIM JI-YE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
