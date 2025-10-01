Hoopin': All East Asia Super League games to be shown in Korea
Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 17:25
The East Asia Super League (EASL) has signed broadcasting deals with JTBC Golf & Sports, Berry Entertainment & Media and SOOP for the 2025-26 season, allowing Korean basketball fans to catch all the action.
The EASL announced the deals on Wednesday and said that its games will be broadcast across the three platforms throughout the upcoming campaign.
Launched in 2023, the EASL is an annual basketball league in which multiple teams across from Asia compete. Last year's edition saw Busan KCC Egis and Suwon KT Sonicboom participate in the league. This year's league will see the 2024-25 KBL Championship winners Changwon LG Sakers and runners-up Seoul SK Knights join, who punched their tickets to the EASL by reaching the KBL championship round last season. Only the two championship finalists can qualify for the EASL in Korea.
JTBC Golf & Sports, which also holds exclusive broadcasting rights to the Olympics from 2026 to 2032 as well as the FIFA World Cup in 2026 and 2030 in Korea, will handle live broadcasts of EASL games, producing the international feed for distribution to other countries.
“It is a great honor to broadcast the East Asia Super League following our coverage of the Olympics and World Cup,” a JTBC Golf & Sports official said. “As part of this responsibility, we will deliver fresh and engaging broadcasts that satisfy basketball fans across Asia, including Korea.”
Berry Entertainment & Media, which operates 10 channels including Saenghwal Sports TV, BallTV and Living TV, has joined the EASL coverage to expand access. SOOP, which already streams the KBL and WKBL games, has secured exclusive digital broadcasting rights for the 2025–26 EASL season.
The 2025-26 EASL season will tip off on Oct. 8, with the Knights facing Utsunomiya Brex in Japan on Oct. 22. The Sakers will play their first EASL game against the New Taipei Kings from Taiwan in Changwon, South Gyeongsang on Oct. 30.
The two KBL representatives will have a busy schedule, as the EASL season will overlap with 2025-26 KBL action, which begins on Friday.
