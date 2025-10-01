Take me back? Love show 'EXchange' returns for a 4th season

From last-minute casting to breakout success: Lee Chae-min shines as epicurean tyrant in 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty'

Hoopin': All East Asia Super League games to be shown in Korea

Related Stories

Buddhist monks play Cupid — with a 60% success rate, no less — as Korea struggles to lift low birthrates

Seoul hopes to spark love over art through Valentine's Day matchmaking event

Be my Valentine: Singles search for love at Seoul city blind dating event

Wedding guests-for-hire cash in as Korean families put image over reality

Couple sentenced for sex trafficking operation exploiting undocumented Thai women