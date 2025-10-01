 Over four years, more than 18,000 Korean men renounced their nationality to avoid military duties
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Over four years, more than 18,000 Korean men renounced their nationality to avoid military duties

Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 16:46
Soldiers stand by during a joint drill to respond to a bombing and terror attack at the Government Complex Seoul in central Seoul on Aug. 19. [YONHAP]

Soldiers stand by during a joint drill to respond to a bombing and terror attack at the Government Complex Seoul in central Seoul on Aug. 19. [YONHAP]

 
More than 18,000 Korean men subject to mandatory military conscription have given up their nationality from 2021 through August 2025, with the United States emerging as the most common destination for those seeking a new passport.
 
Data the Military Manpower Administration provided to Democratic Party lawmaker Hwang Hee on Wednesday showed that between January 2021 and the end of August this year, 18,434 people eligible for conscription gave up their Korean nationality. 
 

Related Article

 
Roughly two-thirds had spent years abroad before acquiring a foreign passport and then relinquishing Korean citizenship, a category labeled “loss of nationality.” The rest were dual nationals from birth who later chose to renounce Korea, counted as “renunciation of nationality.”
 
The United States drew the largest share by far. A total of 12,231 people switched to U.S. citizenship, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all cases. Canada followed with 2,282, Japan with 1,589, Australia with 821 and New Zealand with 516.
 
On the other hand, Koreans living overseas have instead chosen to volunteer for military service. During the same period, 2,813 overseas residents applied to enlist voluntarily in the Korean military, despite holding permanent residency or other ties abroad. Among them were 511 based in the United States, 476 in China, 260 in Vietnam, 220 in Japan, 155 in Canada and 154 in Indonesia.
 
Hwang, who sits on the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee, urged the government to draw firmer lines around the issue.
 
“Some people may exploit nationality renunciation as a way to evade conscription, so we need stricter rules,” he said. “At the same time, policies should encourage dual nationals to serve and expand support for those who do.”
 
In Korea, all able-bodied men are subject to an 18 to 21-month mandatory military service once they reach the age of 18. 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Conscription Military Nationality Passport

More in Defense

Egypt's defense attaché stresses Cairo's commitment to peace at Armed Forces Day reception

Over four years, more than 18,000 Korean men renounced their nationality to avoid military duties

Defense chief says border area training should continue despite South Korea's peace efforts

President Lee vows to press ahead with Opcon transfer bid in Armed Forces Day speech

Gov't weighing postponement of large-scale joint military field exercise

Related Stories

10-year passports soon available for those that have not completed military service

Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol avoids questions on BTS's military service

26-year-old convicted of gaining weight to avoid military service

Ex-Yankees baseball player loses suit against gov't order to turn in passport

Law banning multiple citizenship holders from renouncing prior to military service is ruled unconstitutional
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)