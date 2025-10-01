Over four years, more than 18,000 Korean men renounced their nationality to avoid military duties
Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 16:46
- PAIK JI-HWAN
More than 18,000 Korean men subject to mandatory military conscription have given up their nationality from 2021 through August 2025, with the United States emerging as the most common destination for those seeking a new passport.
Data the Military Manpower Administration provided to Democratic Party lawmaker Hwang Hee on Wednesday showed that between January 2021 and the end of August this year, 18,434 people eligible for conscription gave up their Korean nationality.
Roughly two-thirds had spent years abroad before acquiring a foreign passport and then relinquishing Korean citizenship, a category labeled “loss of nationality.” The rest were dual nationals from birth who later chose to renounce Korea, counted as “renunciation of nationality.”
The United States drew the largest share by far. A total of 12,231 people switched to U.S. citizenship, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all cases. Canada followed with 2,282, Japan with 1,589, Australia with 821 and New Zealand with 516.
On the other hand, Koreans living overseas have instead chosen to volunteer for military service. During the same period, 2,813 overseas residents applied to enlist voluntarily in the Korean military, despite holding permanent residency or other ties abroad. Among them were 511 based in the United States, 476 in China, 260 in Vietnam, 220 in Japan, 155 in Canada and 154 in Indonesia.
Hwang, who sits on the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee, urged the government to draw firmer lines around the issue.
“Some people may exploit nationality renunciation as a way to evade conscription, so we need stricter rules,” he said. “At the same time, policies should encourage dual nationals to serve and expand support for those who do.”
In Korea, all able-bodied men are subject to an 18 to 21-month mandatory military service once they reach the age of 18.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
