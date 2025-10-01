Egypt's defense attaché stresses Cairo's commitment to peace at Armed Forces Day reception
Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 17:01
- SEO JI-EUN
The Egyptian Embassy's Defense Attaché Office in Seoul hosted a reception on Tuesday to mark the 52nd anniversary of Armed Forces Day, commemorating the "October Victory" in 1973 — Egypt’s successful counteroffensive against Israel in the Yom Kippur War — and reaffirming its commitment to international peace.
"Egypt has never sought wars or conflicts to achieve illegitimate ambitions or to seize, without right, the possessions and resources of others, but always strives to extend bridges of cooperation as a solid approach to achieve prosperity, construction and development," Defense Attaché of Egypt Col. Hamdi Tawfik said in his welcome remarks. "There is no doubt that the challenges we are witnessing as a result of ongoing interactions in the security environment of the Middle East push us to act responsibly towards common issues [...] rejecting the principle of interference in the internal affairs of states under any pretext."
Speaking to defense attachés in Korea, Arab and African ambassadors and Korean Defense Ministry officials, Col. Tawfik highlighted that 2025 also marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and Egypt, noting that defense cooperation has deepened, reflecting shared values and supporting peace and security.
