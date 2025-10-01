 Egypt's defense attaché stresses Cairo's commitment to peace at Armed Forces Day reception
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Egypt's defense attaché stresses Cairo's commitment to peace at Armed Forces Day reception

Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 17:01
Defense Attaché of Egypt Col. Hamdi Tawfik delivers his welcoming remarks in celebration of the 52nd Egyptian Armed Forces Day on Sept. 30 at the Ambassador Seoul - A Pullman Hotel in Jung District, central Seoul. [EMBASSY OF EGYPT]

Defense Attaché of Egypt Col. Hamdi Tawfik delivers his welcoming remarks in celebration of the 52nd Egyptian Armed Forces Day on Sept. 30 at the Ambassador Seoul - A Pullman Hotel in Jung District, central Seoul. [EMBASSY OF EGYPT]

 
The Egyptian Embassy's Defense Attaché Office in Seoul hosted a reception on Tuesday to mark the 52nd anniversary of Armed Forces Day, commemorating the "October Victory" in 1973 — Egypt’s successful counteroffensive against Israel in the Yom Kippur War — and reaffirming its commitment to international peace.
 
"Egypt has never sought wars or conflicts to achieve illegitimate ambitions or to seize, without right, the possessions and resources of others, but always strives to extend bridges of cooperation as a solid approach to achieve prosperity, construction and development," Defense Attaché of Egypt Col. Hamdi Tawfik said in his welcome remarks. "There is no doubt that the challenges we are witnessing as a result of ongoing interactions in the security environment of the Middle East push us to act responsibly towards common issues [...] rejecting the principle of interference in the internal affairs of states under any pretext."
 
Speaking to defense attachés in Korea, Arab and African ambassadors and Korean Defense Ministry officials, Col. Tawfik highlighted that 2025 also marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and Egypt, noting that defense cooperation has deepened, reflecting shared values and supporting peace and security.

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
tags Korea Egypt Armed Forces Day Defense Attaché Col. Hamdi Tawfik October Victory Yom Kippur War

More in Diplomacy

Ex-'comfort woman' urges gov't to act to receive apology from Japan

Egypt's defense attaché stresses Cairo's commitment to peace at Armed Forces Day reception

Ex-Foreign Minister Kang formally appointed as South Korea's ambassador to U.S.

Solbi appointed promotional ambassador for APEC summit exhibition

U.S. to allow skilled Korean visa holders to work at factory sites, Foreign Ministry says

Related Stories

In appreciation of the armed forces

Egyptian Armed Forces Day

Korea's latest weapons revealed on Armed Forces Day — in pictures

Armed Forces Day on Oct. 1 designated as temporary holiday

Autumn chill set to sweep Korea after nationwide rain on Armed Forces Day
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)