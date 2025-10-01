U.S. to allow skilled Korean visa holders to work at factory sites, Foreign Ministry says

Ex-Foreign Minister Kang formally appointed as South Korea's ambassador to U.S.

Egypt's defense attaché stresses Cairo's commitment to peace at Armed Forces Day reception

Ex-'comfort woman' urges gov't to act to receive apology from Japan

Related Stories

Korea, U.S. to launch working group to address visa system this week

LG, Hyundai lead Korea Inc. call for foreign minister to resolve U.S. visa issues

Korean detainees in Georgia leave ICE processing center, head to Atlanta airport

American embassy in Seoul issues stern warning against overstaying U.S. visa

Korean nationals detained in U.S. ICE raid to return home on chartered flight