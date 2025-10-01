 Dongguk University begins construction on Lotus Hall complex to be completed in 2028
Dongguk University begins construction on Lotus Hall complex to be completed in 2028

Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 10:52
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Lotus Hall is held at the Dongguk University campus in Jung District, central Seoul, on Sept. 30. [DONGGUK UNIVERSITY]

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Lotus Hall is held at the Dongguk University campus in Jung District, central Seoul, on Sept. 30. [DONGGUK UNIVERSITY]

 
Dongguk University announced Wednesday it started construction of the Lotus Hall, a two-building complex that will have various classrooms, student facilities and a museum.  
 
The university held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Lotus Hall on Tuesday at its campus in Jung District, central Seoul.  
 

The Lotus Hall will be a two-building complex, built on a 26,470-square-meter (284,920-square-foot) plot of land. The main building will have three basement levels and three stories above ground, with the annex building having six basement levels and two stories above ground.  
 
A museum and collections storage room will occupy 1,884 square meters, 4,363 square meters of classrooms and 3,041 square meters of student facilities. The Seon Center, which will host various Buddhist programs run by Dongguk University, a Buddhist-affiliated school, will also open in a 396-square-meter space.
 
Construction is expected to be completed in August 2028.  
 
"The Lotus Hall, which has been a long-awaited wish of members of the Dongguk community, embodies our aspiration for a better Dongguk and a brighter future," said Yun Jae-woong, president of the university. "The Lotus Hall will be a new landmark of Dongguk University that realizes our founding philosophy and leads Buddhist culture, becoming a symbolic space where academics and Buddhist practices can exist in harmony."
 
 

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
