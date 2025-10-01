 Court allows broadcast of ex-President Yoon's insurrection trial
Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 21:20
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol takes his seat at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul, on Sept. 26, for his trial. [NEWS1]

A Seoul court on Wednesday granted a special counsel team's request to broadcast the insurrection trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
 
The Seoul Central District Court announced that it would allow the trial hearing on Thursday to be broadcast from its opening until the start of witness questioning.
 

Related Article

 
This will be the second time Yoon's trial proceedings are broadcast. Last week, his trial on charges of obstructing the execution of official duties was broadcast.
 
Thursday's hearing will focus on his charges of leading an insurrection and abusing his power through his failed attempt to impose martial law in December.
 
The exclusion of witness questioning from the broadcast is likely due to national security considerations, as the witnesses include military officials.
 
Yoon has been held in custody since his second arrest on July 10.

Yonhap
Court allows broadcast of ex-President Yoon's insurrection trial

