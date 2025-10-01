Lee sees 'winning' AI data center partnership between OpenAI, Samsung and SK hynix
Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 20:15 Updated: 01 Oct. 2025, 23:17
- SARAH KIM
President Lee Jae Myung said that he expects that SK hynix and Samsung Electronics supplying memory chips for OpenAI's artificial intelligence (AI) data center initiative will be a "winning partnership," as he met with the heads of the companies Wednesday.
"I couldn't be more excited to get to partner with Korea both to support the needs of the country and also to really develop AI to its full potential and bring it to the world," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in the meeting with President Lee at the Yongsan presidential office in Seoul. They were joined by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who also heads the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong.
"It's remarkable what's happening in Korea," Altman said, referring to the country's efforts to take lead in the growth of AI infrastructure. "We're very excited to get to build Stargate Korea and data centers with our wonderful partners to support the sovereign AI needs of Korea. We hope to do much more over time."
Altman was on a trip to Korea to expand cooperation with SK and Samsung in high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips. During his visit, OpenAI signed a letter of intent (LOI) for a collaborative partnership in HBM chips with SK and Samsung for its $500 billion Stargate project.
In January, OpenAI, Oracle and Japan's SoftBank announced a plan to invest over $500 billion in the U.S. AI industry by establishing a joint venture. Last month, OpenAI announced it will build five new data centers across the United States as part of its Stargate initiative, envisioning that they will help give it access to 7 gigawatts of IT capacity over the next three years.
Altman said that he is eager to work with "wonderful partners" like Samsung and SK hynix "to serve the whole world's demand for AI."
He added that he is "honored to be here and to support Korea's ambitions to develop an incredible, thriving local AI ecosystem."
"The spread of AI is impossible without semiconductors, and since Samsung and SK are major players in the global chip market, the LOI for the Stargate HBM chip supply partnership signed by the three companies is a win-win partnership that will lead the global market," President Lee said. "I hope that the collaboration with OpenAI will lead to the expansion of domestic exports and job creation."
The presidential office said that the collaboration between OpenAI, Samsung and SK is significant as it "establishes a foundation for sustainable cooperation between OpenAI, the world's leading AI company, and global semiconductor suppliers Samsung and SK."
President Lee said he "highly values" Altman's leadership in "presenting a new vision and bringing about a transformation of human civilization through revolutionary technology."
Chey also said that SK will continue to do what it can to "help Korea become one of the top three AI powerhouses," and said he looks forward to working with OpenAI to expanding Korea's AI infrastructure.
"Korea is accelerating the expansion of an AI highway initiative, and I expect that the Korean AI ecosystem will develop significantly through collaboration between the our government and OpenAI," President Lee said.
The Lee government has been keen on enabling Korea to become a top three global AI powerhouse, while encouraging the construction of regional AI data centers.
While presiding over an open debate of the UN Security Council in New York last week, Lee shared his vision of "AI for all," saying that Korea as a responsible global power will play its part in spreading responsible use of AI.
The Korean Ministry of Science and ICT and OpenAI also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote AI transformation and develop an AI ecosystem in Korea.
They also agreed to cooperate to help Korea advance as an AI hub in Asia-Pacific through support for the domestic AI ecosystem, development of an AI-based regional economy and fostering AI experts and startups.
