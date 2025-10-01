Police restrict use of 'anti-China' slogans for Freedom Univ's rally on Oct. 3
Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 18:37
Police have restricted the use of “anti-China” slogans at an Oct. 3 National Foundation Day rally planned by the conservative civic group Freedom Univ, issuing a notice that bans hate speech directed at passersby or drivers based on race, nationality, religion or gender.
Authorities from the Jongno Police Precinct delivered the restriction notice on Monday, according to the group and police on Wednesday.
Freedom Univ plans to gather at Heunginjimun Gate in central Seoul at 2:30 p.m. on Friday and march toward the Gwanghwamun three-way intersection. Under the police notice, officers will confine the march to the Dongsipjagyo Intersection if participants violate the terms by using hateful expressions.
Police cited previous friction with foreigners, tourists and Korean merchants caused by slogans the group has used at earlier anti-China rallies, including “China Out,” “Down with China” and “jjangkkae, go back to your country,” with “jjangkkae” being a derogatory slur for Chinese people.
Freedom Univ sought an injunction to suspend the restriction, filing it at the Seoul Administrative Court on Tuesday. The court held a hearing on Wednesday and is expected to make a ruling by Thursday.
“This is an expression of public anger over incidents involving Chinese nationals and a way to protect sovereignty, not hate against Chinese people,” a Freedom Univ official said. “The group views the designation of phrases like 'jjangkkae' and 'organ harvesting' as hate speech as unfair, and it will alter the route to avoid tourist areas if the court rejects the injunction.”
President Lee Jae Myung criticized “anti-China” rallies in Myeongdong, central Seoul last month and ordered a robust response, saying, “How is that freedom of expression? It's a disruption. It must not continue.”
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok instructed the acting commissioner general of the National Police Agency to take strong measures under the Assembly and Demonstration Act and the Act on the Police Officers’ Duties Execution Act “if necessary,” while urging close monitoring to protect residents, merchants and Chinese nationals in affected areas.
Police later issued a separate notice on Sept. 12 that barred the rally from entering Myeongdong and prohibited profanity and violence to prevent unnecessary clashes with diplomatic personnel and tourists.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
