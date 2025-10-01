8,800 clinics and hospitals to stay open during Chuseok
Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 17:01
An average of 8,800 clinics and hospitals will be open on each day of the extended Chuseok holidays, and people can look online to see which hospitals will be open and also ask via phone.
Even on Chuseok itself, Oct. 6, at least 2,210 medical facilities will remain open.
Ahead of the holidays, which stretch for 10 days, the Ministry of Health and Welfare advised patients to first seek care at local clinics or emergency medical facilities, such as regional emergency centers. If symptoms are mild, treatment will be provided on-site. If a serious condition is suspected, patients will be transferred to a larger hospital.
The ministry recommended downloading the “Eunggeub Ttokttok” mobile app in advance, which provides symptom-based guidance. Users can enter their symptoms, and the app will assess severity, directing severe cases to emergency rooms and mild cases to nearby clinics, and provide self-care tips.
The app also offers information on nearby clinics, emergency rooms, pharmacies and “Moonlight Children's Hospitals" — which provide care for minor pediatric cases at night and on holidays — based on the user’s location. It can be downloaded from Google Play or the Apple App Store.
For children under the age of 12 experiencing sudden symptoms, the pediatric emergency consultation center icareTok provides 24-hour access to pediatricians. Users are required to categorize the child’s symptoms using the Eunggeub Ttokttok system first.
If medical attention is needed, the platform will guide guardians to call 119 or visit a medical facility. For conditions that can be handled via consultation, guardians can post inquiries on a one-on-one message board. Pediatricians will respond with at-home treatment recommendations, over-the-counter medicine suggestions and guidance on what to do if symptoms worsen. Guardians will receive notifications once a reply is posted.
In cases of severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, sudden numbness in the limbs or slurred speech, individuals should immediately call 119. The emergency dispatch team can assess the condition over the phone and transport the patient to an appropriate hospital if needed.
Beyond the Eunggeub Ttokttok app, information on nearby open facilities can also be found on the emergency medical portal and through the Health Ministry’s 129 call center and regional 120 call centers. Local and municipal government websites will also have updated lists.
BY RHEE ESTHER [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
