Chuseok full moon will peak in Seoul at 11:50 p.m. Monday
Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 13:55
This year’s Chuseok full moon will be highest in the sky at 11:50 p.m. on Monday in Seoul, the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute said on Wednesday.
The moon will begin to rise at 5:32 p.m. on Monday. The moon reaches its fullest phase — when it is directly opposite the sun — at 12:48 p.m. on Tuesday, the day after Chuseok. Since this occurs in broad daylight, the moon will not be visible at its absolute fullest.
What appears in the sky on the night of Chuseok will be slightly less than a full moon, with a small portion on the left side unilluminated, the institute said.
In other major cities, moonrise times vary slightly on Monday: 5:33 p.m. in Incheon and Gwangju, 5:30 p.m. in Daejeon, 5:26 p.m. in Daegu, 5:24 p.m. in Busan and 5:31 p.m. in Sejong.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)