 Hospital warns kids, parents not to slurp like Demon Hunters
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Hospital warns kids, parents not to slurp like Demon Hunters

Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 13:28 Updated: 01 Oct. 2025, 13:52
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Still from Netflix's ″KPop Demon Hunters,″ featuring HUNTR/X's members eating instant cup noodles [NETFLIX]

Still from Netflix's ″KPop Demon Hunters,″ featuring HUNTR/X's members eating instant cup noodles [NETFLIX]

 
U.S. authorities and parents are on alert as children lately have been mimicking a "KPop Demon Hunters" scene where K-pop stars eat boiling-hot instant ramyeon as part of an online video challenge.
 
Shriners Children’s Hospital in Boston issued a statement on its official website saying that cup noodles account for roughly one-third of burn injuries among children, according to the New York Times on Monday.

 

Related Article

 
The hospital warned against the growing popularity of trends like the “#KPopNoodleChallenge” and “#DemonHuntersRamen” on TikTok, in which young users attempt to reenact a scene from the film by quickly slurping up cup noodles just like the main characters. 
 
Cup noodles are known to pose a high risk of scalding, especially when removing the container from the microwave or peeling back the lid. The hospital emphasized that children are particularly vulnerable to burns because their skin is thinner and more sensitive to heat.

 
“We’re not saying kids shouldn’t participate in fun trends, but they must do it safely and with adult supervision,” said Dr. Colleen Ryan, a doctor at the hospital. “A single spill can cause a deep and painful burn, resulting in a lifelong scar.”

 
Limited edition Shin Ramyun cup noodles modeled after the noodles eaten by characters of the Netflix animated film ″KPop Demon Hunters″ within the film, launched by Nongshim [NONGSHIM]

Limited edition Shin Ramyun cup noodles modeled after the noodles eaten by characters of the Netflix animated film ″KPop Demon Hunters″ within the film, launched by Nongshim [NONGSHIM]

 
Dr. Zach Zhang, a plastic surgeon based in Vancouver, Canada, added that “the cup noodles usually have a narrow base and water is filled to the brim,” making them easy to tip over and even more dangerous if the water falls on children’s faces.

 
Experts also noted that cup noodles have long been identified as a major cause of childhood burns, regardless of the film’s popularity. According to a 2023 study by the University of Chicago’s children’s hospital, 31 percent of pediatric burn patients hospitalized for injuries had been scalded by cup noodles, the Times reported.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Noodles Cup K-pop Demon Hunters

More in Social Affairs

NIRS fire destroys government's cloud storage system, no backups available

Three ex-Samsung employees indicted for leaking advanced DRAM tech to China's CXMT

8,800 clinics and hospitals to stay open during Chuseok

Luxury home purchases under scrutiny in real estate tax investigation

Child and adolescent suicide rate on the rise

Related Stories

'Golden' from 'Kpop Demon Hunters' ranks No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100 for 2nd week

Korea needs a better IP industry strategy (KOR)

Nongshim to release 2nd batch of 'KPop Demon Hunters' instant noodles

'KPop Demon Hunters' becomes most watched film on Netflix with 236 million views

Cultural celebration: Korea hosts largest tourism road show in Thailand and Philippines
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)