Man arrested for illegally manufacturing and selling cigarettes online

Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 11:59
A man in his 20s was caught by police on suspicion of illegally manufacturing cigarettes and selling them through an online shopping mall.
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Police said Wednesday it had booked the suspect without detention on Sept. 23 on charges of violating the Tobacco Business Act.
 

He is accused of manufacturing cigarettes without a license from the Ministry of Economy and Finance at a shop near an elementary school in Gangseo District, western Seoul.
 
According to police, he had been selling the cigarettes online since 2021 at a price of around 25,000 won ($17.75) per carton. The total amount of sales is estimated at approximately 80 million won.
 
Under current law, manufacturing tobacco products without government approval is punishable by up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won.
 
In response to recent cases of child abduction and enticement, police have been ramping up patrols near schools since Sept. 8 to improve student safety during commute hours.
 
During the operation, officers received a tip from parents concerned about a shop near the school where “the smell of cigarettes was strong and children's health might be at risk.” The shop was located just 90 meters (295 feet) from the school.
 
Despite being in a basement, the shop emitted a strong smell of tobacco and the sound of machinery, raising suspicions. Police surveilled the area for nine days, analyzing CCTV footage and conducting a stakeout before confirming that cigarettes were being manufactured and packaged inside.
 
Upon raiding the shop, officers discovered cigarette production equipment, 16 kilograms (35.3 pounds) of raw tobacco leaves and approximately 200 cartons of finished cigarettes. The suspect was arrested at the scene.
 
“Manufacturing or selling cigarettes without a license is a serious offense and will be dealt with strictly under the Tobacco Business Act,” the police said, adding that they will continue to crack down on harmful environments that threaten children’s safety.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
