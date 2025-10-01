 Police book four individuals over Daejeon data center fire
Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 11:28
Forensic investigators prepare for a fourth day of on-site inspection at the fire scene of the National Information Resources Service in Yuseong District, Daejeon, on the morning of Sept. 30. [YONHAP]

Police have booked four individuals, including workers and a site supervisor, in connection with a fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in Daejeon that crippled government computer networks.
 
The Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency said Wednesday that it is investigating the four on charges of professional negligence resulting in fire.
 

Based on testimonies and evidence collected, police believe the suspects are responsible for the blaze.
 
Earlier, police questioned 12 people, including those injured in the incident, and received related documents from the NIRS for review.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
