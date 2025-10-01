 SUV catches fire in parking lot of data center that suffered catastrophic fire
SUV catches fire in parking lot of data center that suffered catastrophic fire

Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 16:02
Firefighters extinguish a blaze that broke out in a SUV parked at the National Information Resources Service in Daejeon on Oct. 1. [YONHAP]

A vehicle caught fire Wednesday at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in Daejeon — the same facility where a blaze in its server room recently paralyzed government digital systems nationwide.
 
The fire broke out at approximately 12:18 p.m. on Wednesday in an SUV in the outdoor parking lot of the NIRS’s complex in Yuseong District, Daejeon, according to the Daejeon Fire Department.
 

Emergency responders dispatched 11 vehicles and around 40 personnel, bringing the flames under control in 13 minutes. No one was inside the vehicle at the time, and no injuries have been reported.
 
Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.
 
This incident comes just days after a major fire erupted on Friday inside the center’s fifth-floor server room. That blaze originated in lithium-ion batteries, destroying 384 battery packs and 740 pieces of IT equipment.
 
As a result, 647 government-run digital systems were disrupted nationwide, and full recovery has been slow. As of Wednesday, only 98 systems — just 15.1 percent — have been restored.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
