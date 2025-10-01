 Soldier in their 20s found dead after fall from apartment
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Soldier in their 20s found dead after fall from apartment

Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 10:03
An emblem of police [YONHAP]

An emblem of police [YONHAP]

 
A soldier in their 20s was found dead after an apparent fall from an apartment building in Yeongju, North Gyeongsang, police said Wednesday.
 
According to the Yeongju Police Precinct and Yeongju Fire Station, a 119 emergency call reporting “a person has fallen” was received at 6:47 p.m. Tuesday from an apartment complex in Hyucheon-dong, Yeongju.
 

Related Article

 
Paramedics who responded to the scene found the soldier in a flower bed outside the building and transported the person to a hospital, where the individual was pronounced dead. The soldier was reportedly on leave at the time.
 
Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the death. Authorities will also probe whether the soldier had been bullied or mistreated in the base camp.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags death body soldier army

More in Social Affairs

NIRS fire destroys government's cloud storage system, no backups available

Three ex-Samsung employees indicted for leaking advanced DRAM tech to China's CXMT

8,800 clinics and hospitals to stay open during Chuseok

Luxury home purchases under scrutiny in real estate tax investigation

Child and adolescent suicide rate on the rise

Related Stories

Military authorities launch investigation into soldier's death in Goyang

Police investigate Army officer over death of private related to verbal abuse

South Korea identifies remains of another Korean War soldier

Healthy soldier in his 20s dies after receiving Pfizer shot

Indonesian fishing worker found dead after falling from boat near Gunsan
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)