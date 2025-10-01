Soldier in their 20s found dead after fall from apartment
Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 10:03
A soldier in their 20s was found dead after an apparent fall from an apartment building in Yeongju, North Gyeongsang, police said Wednesday.
According to the Yeongju Police Precinct and Yeongju Fire Station, a 119 emergency call reporting “a person has fallen” was received at 6:47 p.m. Tuesday from an apartment complex in Hyucheon-dong, Yeongju.
Paramedics who responded to the scene found the soldier in a flower bed outside the building and transported the person to a hospital, where the individual was pronounced dead. The soldier was reportedly on leave at the time.
Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the death. Authorities will also probe whether the soldier had been bullied or mistreated in the base camp.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
