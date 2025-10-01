Special counsel again requests live broadcast of ex-President Yoon's new trial

A special counsel has asked for the live broadcast of the second hearing of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's new trial to take place later this week on charges related to his failed martial law bid, as it did for the first hearing, judicial officials said Wednesday.Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team submitted the request to the Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday ahead of the Thursday hearing.Yoon, who has been standing trial on charges of leading an insurrection through the martial law imposition in December, attended the first hearing of the second trial on charges filed by Cho's team last Friday, which was broadcast live after the court granted its request.In the new trial, Yoon faces charges of violating the rights of Cabinet members and creating a revised proclamation after the martial law declaration, among others.He has been held in custody since his second arrest on July 10.Yonhap