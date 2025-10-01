 Not coming? Then I’ll go...
Not coming? Then I’ll go...

Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 20:30
 
On Sept. 30, the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee held a confirmation hearing without Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, sparking partisan clashes in the absence of key witnesses. Ruling and opposition lawmakers traded barbs, with critics calling it an “empty hearing” and others warning against legislative interference in the judiciary. In response, the committee decided to go ahead with a scheduled audit on Oct. 13 and to add an on-site inspection at the Supreme Court on Oct. 15. Lawmakers exchanged sharp words over judicial independence and political overreach. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
 


