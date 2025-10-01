The ‘all roads lead to Kim Hyun-ji’ problem

Kim Keon Hee keeps coming to mind.The reference, however, is not to the former first lady, who was imprisoned after the change of government on multiple corruption charges, but to Kim Hyun-ji, who until Sept. 29 served as presidential secretary for general affairs and is now the first deputy chief of staff. Kim Hyun-ji has been a political companion of President Lee Jae Myung for nearly three decades and is performing her public role without legal controversy. Some may argue that comparing the two is illogical. Yet parallels are hard to ignore.Both figures enjoyed immense authority based on the unshakable trust of the sitting president while largely shielded from press scrutiny. This weakened institutional checks on their influence, or at least created the risk. Concerns over such concentration of power were raised even before their appointments, but in both cases, the president reinforced their authority and discouraged criticism from within.Consider the precedent. Former president Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed a special investigation bill into his wife three times, arguing that the opposition’s proposal was politically motivated. Even when clear wrongdoing was exposed, he refused to apologize, instead rushing to shield her. After a video surfaced of the first lady receiving expensive gifts while discussing North Korea-related business ventures, Yoon defended her in a prerecorded interview, saying she was “too soft-hearted.” Allies who dared to criticize her, such as former Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon, were swiftly sidelined. No one in Yoon’s circle dared mention the issue again.The presidential office’s approach to Kim Hyun-ji now appears little different. The administration has promoted transparency, even partially disclosing special activity funds, yet insists the newly appointed deputy must not appear before the National Assembly. This contradiction only deepens suspicion. When Prime Minister Kim Min-seok convened a workshop in July with some 280 senior officials, the president unusually singled out Kim Hyun-ji for praise, making it nearly impossible for anyone, regardless of rank, to openly criticize her. Allegations of overstepping during the confirmation battle over Minister of Gender Equality and Family nominee Kang Sun-woo have since faded from view.Against this backdrop, the People Power Party (PPP) demanded that the secretary for general affairs, who manages the presidential office’s budget, appear at a National Assembly audit, as has been customary. The presidential office and the Democratic Party rejected the request, insisting they would not “play into political strife,” in the words of Rep. Moon Jin-seok. Instead, the administration reassigned Kim Hyun-ji, who is not now required to attend such hearings. At a time when critics already quip that “all matters go through Hyun-ji,” this maneuver has only fueled criticism. PPP leader Jang Dong-hyuk went so far as to ask, “Is she untouchable?”Even if the decision was motivated by a simple desire to avoid partisan conflict, it risks backfiring. Rather than quieting controversy, it invites more speculation: What exactly is being concealed? Kim’s influence was already evident in September 2022, when a text message she sent declaring “This is war” became public during Lee Jae Myung’s tenure as party leader. The message revealed her role was not limited to reporting but extended to assessing situations and shaping future strategy.Despite this, little verifiable information about her background exists. Until her appointment, not even an official photograph was released. Her exact birth year and alma mater remain unclear. The only detail confirmed is from 2021, when she described herself during a legal dispute as “an ordinary mother raising a child.” Some may see her avoidance of publicity as a desire to protect her privacy. But such extreme media avoidance dulls public scrutiny and fuels suspicion that she intends to wield influence behind the scenes without accountability.The danger is the weakening of institutional checks on power. If the administration ignores these concerns, it risks repeating the mistakes of its predecessor. The current controversy should be taken as a warning signal. The government must demonstrate that it is willing to subject even its most trusted aides to proper scrutiny and accountability.