Abolition of prosecution service creates confusion, discord

The government on Sept. 30 approved a revision to the Government Organization Act that abolishes the Prosecution Service. After a one-year transition period, the agency will cease to exist on Oct. 2 next year, replaced by the Office of Prosecution and the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency. Yet signs of discord are already emerging from the rushed reform.On the same day the revision passed, 40 prosecutors who were dispatched to the special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon Hee submitted a collective statement to Special Counsel Min Joong-ki, asking to be sent back to their original posts. They argued that the law’s ban on direct investigations by prosecutors sits uneasily with their roles in a special counsel probe that combines investigation, indictment and prosecution. While some prosecutors had previously requested individual transfers, all 40 delivering a joint statement was unprecedented, and risks being seen as defiance. Collective action, regardless of intent, is problematic.Still, their concerns are not without merit. The government has justified abolishing the Prosecution Service on the principle of separating investigation from indictment. Yet it continues to staff special counsel offices with prosecutors conducting direct investigations. Special counsels were originally designed to probe alleged corruption by those in power when prosecutors could not act independently. Never before have they been used by a ruling government to investigate the opposition. The exceptional circumstances — former president Yoon Suk Yeol’s background as Prosecutor General and the severity of the Dec. 3 martial law case — help explain the decision. But ideally, the probe should have been handled swiftly within its set scope and then transferred to other investigative bodies.Instead, the ruling party dismantled the Prosecution Service while expanding personnel and extending the timeline for special counsel probes. Some teams have even faced criticism for pursuing unrelated investigations. Such contradictions invite charges that the law is being applied for political convenience.At the cabinet meeting, President Lee Jae Myung said the prosecution “inflicted pain by indicting those it disliked and protected allies despite clear wrongdoing, destroying all standards.” His critique echoes public frustration. But simply abolishing the Prosecution Service will not end these problems. Any investigative body, by its nature, remains vulnerable to political influence through appointments and budgets.The challenge is to design institutions that function in the interests of the public, not partisan advantage. With a year left before transition takes effect, the government must heed expert warnings and strengthen safeguards. Only then can reform be remembered as progress rather than political engineering.