KBO saves leader Oh Seung-hwan doesn't regret decision to retire

Samsung Lions reliever Oh Seung-hwan, the all-time saves leader in Korean baseball, said Tuesday he has no regrets about his decision to hang up his spikes.Oh, who is 43, will wrap up his 21-year professional career after this season, having recorded 427 saves to sit atop the career leaderboard in the KBO.Widely considered the finest closer in the KBO's 43-year history, Oh has spent his entire 15-year KBO career with the Lions, who selected him fifth overall out of college in the first round of the 2004 draft.After not having pitched since July 8, Oh was added to the Lions' roster prior to their final home game of the season against the Kia Tigers at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu. In his pregame press conference, Oh said he had worked hard to be ready to pitch one last time at home."Knowing I wouldn't have to take care of my body after this, I pushed myself really hard for this opportunity," Oh said. "I feel great and I will prepare for it like it's another game. It's a really important game for us."Oh announced his decision to call it quits in early August and he has since been on a farewell tour across the league, with opposing teams presenting him with gifts during his final visits to their cities."At first, time passed by so slowly, but when I arrived at the stadium today, it really dawned on me that the moment has come," Oh said. "I've pitched my whole career without any regrets and I have no regrets about my decision now."The right-hander pitched for the Hanshin Tigers in Japan from 2014 to 2015 and collected 80 saves there. He then added 42 saves for the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays and Colorado Rockies in MLB from 2016 to 2019.Oh said he still gets supportive messages from Hanshin Tigers fans in Japan and from Korean fans of the MLB teams he pitched for. He said he was looking forward to chances to reconnect with them overseas.He said he has not yet decided what to do after his playing career ends and added, "I told myself I wouldn't stress over my future until my retirement ceremony."Oh's Lions teammates will don special uniforms in honor of Oh, with his nickname, "Final Boss," on the chest and his number, 21, on the back."A lot of the guys asked me for autographs, and that's when I realized it really was time for me to leave them," Oh said.Oh also counted his blessing of having pitched to some great catchers, including Korean legends Jin Kab-yong and Kang Min-ho, and the former Cardinals great Yadier Molina.Oh helped the Lions win Korean Series titles in 2005, 2006, 2011, 2012 and 2013. He was voted the Korean Series MVP in 2005 as a rookie after picking up a win and a save in three outings while striking out 11 in seven shutout innings.Oh then earned his second Korean Series MVP award in 2011 after recording three saves in four appearances and 5 2/3 scoreless innings.The Lions entered Tuesday's action in fourth place, 1 1/2 games ahead of the KT Wiz for the final postseason spot with two games to go. They are also two games back of the SSG Landers for third place.Asked if he could pitch in another game after Tuesday, possibly in the postseason, Oh said, "The team's situation is more important than whatever I want to do. But if an opportunity presents itself, I can definitely pitch. I am feeling great."Oh is sitting on 549 saves across three leagues. He has said in the past he would love to retire with a nice round number of saves.But with the Lions still battling to improve their postseason seeding, Oh wasn't so sure anymore."The team's record takes priority over my personal stats," he said. "When I decided to retire, I didn't expect the postseason race to be this intense."Oh took the mound in the top of the ninth inning Tuesday for likely his final regular-season appearance, with the Lions up 5-0.As Oh came out of the bullpen, his teammates gave him a guard of honor.Living up to his word before the game, Tigers manager Lee Bum-ho sent out Oh's former Lions teammate Choi Hyoung-woo as the pinch hitter to face Oh. With the Tigers already out of the postseason race and the Lions up comfortably, it set the stage for Oh to pitch to his close friend one last time.Oh threw a first-pitch fastball for a strike, and Choi fouled off the next pitch, another fastball.Oh then threw a forkball that Choi spoiled, before getting Choi to whiff on another forkball for the strikeout.Choi then smiled and took off his helmet before embracing Oh near the mound. Lions catcher Kang Min-ho, reduced to tears, joined the rest of his teammates to send off Oh, who was replaced by his heir apparent closer, Kim Jae-yoon.Yonhap