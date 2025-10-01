Paraguay hold young Taeguk Warriors to draw in U-20 World Cup, clouding route to knockout stage
Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 16:46
Korea ended their second group stage match at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup with a 0-0 draw with Paraguay on Tuesday, leaving the young Taeguk Warriors' path to the round of 16 unclear.
Korea failed to register a single shot at Estadio Elías Figueroa Brander in Valparaíso, Chile, despite enjoying more possession in the first half, and could not capitalize on a man advantage after Enso González received a red card late in the first half.
Korea struggled from the start, with three players — Ham Sun-woo in the 12th minute, Bae Hyun-seo in the 18th and Choi Byeong-wook in the 20th — picking up yellow cards early.
In stoppage time, González kicked defender Kim Hyeon-oh off the ball. The referee initially gave a yellow card for unsporting behavior but upgraded it to red after video review.
Korea's best moment came in the 25th minute when Choi attempted a run from midfield after receiving a long pass but was fouled before he could get in on the keeper.
Paraguay created more chances, taking six shots in the half, including three on target, though none found the net.
Lee introduced Kim Myeong-jun at the start of the second half as Korea pressed forward against 10-man Paraguay. Korea fired eight shots after the break but rarely troubled the opposing goalkeeper, resorting to long balls late in the game without finding a breakthrough.
Paraguay nearly earned a penalty in the 58th minute when the ball struck a Korean defender’s hand during a corner-kick sequence. After video review, the referee ruled no foul, judging the contact unintentional.
Korea will play their final group match fixture against Panama on Friday. With one draw and one loss, the squad must win to have a realistic chance of advancing. Korea lost 2-1 to Ukraine in their first game on Sept. 27.
The U-20 World Cup features 24 teams, divided into six groups of four. The top two teams in each group advance to the round of 16, along with the four best third-place finishers. A record of one win, one draw and one loss with four points could be enough to advance as a third-place team, but Korea’s fate will also depend on results in other groups.
In the other Group B match on Tuesday, Ukraine and Panama drew 1-1.
Ukraine sit atop the four-team table with four points, with Paraguay sitting in second, Panama in third and Korea at the bottom as of press time Wednesday.
For Korea, crashing out of the group stage would mark the country's first time doing so in the U-20 World Cup since the 2007 edition.
The young Taeguk Warriors have yet to lift the World Cup title, but finished runners-up in the 2019 competition and ended their run in fourth place in the 2023 tournament.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
