 Son Heung-min to be recognized for becoming Korean male caps leader
Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 17:23
Korea's Son Heung-min, left, is tackled by United States' Maximilian Arfsten, right, during a friendly at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Sept. 6 in Harrison, New Jersey. [AP/YONHAP]

The national football governing body announced Wednesday it will celebrate Son Heung-min's rise to the top of the Korean men's caps leaderboard before a friendly match in Seoul later this month.
 
The Korea Football Association (KFA) said the ceremony to recognize Son's achievement will take place before Korea's match against Paraguay at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Oct. 14.
 

Son, longtime national team captain, is currently tied with two former players, current men's head coach Hong Myung-bo and ex-striker Cha Bum-kun, at 136 caps. He is expected to gain sole possession of the lead when Korea hosts Brazil on Oct. 10, also at Seoul World Cup Stadium.
 
Son, 33, made his first international appearance in December 2010. His national team career has spanned 14 years and 253 days, the third-longest such run in the history of the men's team.
 
The KFA said the ceremony on Oct. 14 will be titled "Legend Old & New — From Cha to Son," with Cha set to be on hand to congratulate Son on the accomplishment.
 
The KFA will set up a special photo zone commemorating Son's feat outside the stadium. Fans who purchase digital tickets can exchange them for printed tickets bearing Son's image.

Yonhap
