Munich's Oktoberfest closes early after bomb threat connected to another deadly explosion

Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 19:21
The empty Oktoberfest area that stayed closed after a bomb threat in Munich, Germany on Oct. 1 [AP/YONHAP]

Police closed the Oktoberfest fairgrounds on Wednesday morning following a bomb threat from the suspected perpetrator of an explosion in northern Munich, city officials said.
 
At least one person's death is believed to be connected to the explosion at a residential building early on Wednesday, which Munich police said was deliberately set on fire and part of a domestic dispute.
 

It was not made immediately clear whether the deceased is the suspected perpetrator or someone else. Another person, who is not considered to be a danger to the public, remains missing.
 
Specialized teams were called to the scene to defuse booby traps in the building, police said. Photos from the area also show a burnt van.
 
Security people stand at the Oktoberfest area that stayed closed after a bomb threat in Munich, Germany on Oct. 1 [AP/YONHAP]

Officials discovered the bomb threat to Oktoberfest in a letter from the alleged perpetrator. Police searched the fairgrounds for other explosive devices and asked workers to leave the area. Authorities said the festival will be closed until at least 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
 
This year’s Oktoberfest began on Sept. 20 and was set to end on Oct. 5. The world’s largest beer festival usually attracts up to 6 million visitors.

 
An empty Biergarten at the Oktoberfest area that stayed closed after a bomb threat in Munich, Germany on Oct. 1 [AP/YONHAP]

AP
