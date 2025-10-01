 Tomorrow X Together, Unicef partner on young people's mental health
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Tomorrow X Together, Unicef partner on young people's mental health

Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 16:55
Boy band Tomorrow X Together poses during a campaign partnership event with Unicef at the organization's headquarters in New York on Sept. 30. [UNICEF]

Boy band Tomorrow X Together poses during a campaign partnership event with Unicef at the organization's headquarters in New York on Sept. 30. [UNICEF]

 
Tomorrow X Together has partnered with Unicef for a global campaign to support the mental well-being of young people, the boy band’s agency BigHit Music said Wednesday.
 
The band and agency will contribute $1.4 million to Unicef over the next two years. The funding will be used to support mental health programs that help children and adolescents in need, as well as training for professionals.
 

Related Article

Boy band Tomorrow X Together member Soobin speaks during a campaign partnership event with Unicef at the organization's headquarters in New York on Sept. 30. [UNICEF]

Boy band Tomorrow X Together member Soobin speaks during a campaign partnership event with Unicef at the organization's headquarters in New York on Sept. 30. [UNICEF]

 
A ceremony was held at Unicef's headquarters in New York on Tuesday for the campaign, named “Together for Tomorrow.”
 
The event was attended by the five members — Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai — who met with Unicef Executive Director Catherine Russell.
 
Soobin, who stepped up on the podium for a speech, shared how the band's musical journey for the past six years has impacted their lives.
 
"In our music, we have been open about our worries and fears and our hopes for tomorrow," he said in English. "From around the world, many people have told us they found comfort in our music […] We have learned that expressing emotion is a sign of strength. So, this partnership is not born out of chance. I can proudly say that it is the result of our long musical journey, personal commitment and shared values."
 
Boy band Tomorrow X Together poses with Unicef Executive Director Catherine Russell, third from right, during a campaign partnership event at the organization's headquarters in New York on Sept. 30. [UNICEF]

Boy band Tomorrow X Together poses with Unicef Executive Director Catherine Russell, third from right, during a campaign partnership event at the organization's headquarters in New York on Sept. 30. [UNICEF]

Boy band Tomorrow X Together speaks with Unicef Executive Director Catherine Russell, third from right, at the organization's headquarters in New York on Sept. 30. [UNICEF]

Boy band Tomorrow X Together speaks with Unicef Executive Director Catherine Russell, third from right, at the organization's headquarters in New York on Sept. 30. [UNICEF]

 
“Growing up can be a challenging time. Children and young people say that they often experience stigma when speaking about their mental health and they struggle to find resources for support,” Russell was quoted as saying by Unicef.
 
“Tomorrow X Together’s message of empathy and resilience creates more space for mental health conversations and helps equip young people with the skills and confidence they need to thrive.”
 
Boy band Tomorrow X Together poses during a campaign partnership event with Unicef at the organization's headquarters in New York on Sept. 30. [UNICEF]

Boy band Tomorrow X Together poses during a campaign partnership event with Unicef at the organization's headquarters in New York on Sept. 30. [UNICEF]


BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags tomorrow x together bighit music unicef

More in World

Tomorrow X Together, Unicef partner on young people's mental health

How U.S. government shutdown will affect student loans, Fafsa and the Education Dept.

McDonald's mulls exporting 'Taste of Korea' menu to other Asian countries

Trump highlights homeland security as 'first, most important' priority for U.S. military

Trump would 'love a stake in every company that's doing well,' says U.S. trade representative

Related Stories

Tommorow X Together to release 4th full-length album on July 21

Tomorrow X Together tops Oricon Charts with 'Chikai'

Tomorrow X Together to hold encore concerts for 'Act: Promise' tour

Tomorrow X Together to release new Japanese full-length album on Oct. 22

Tomorrow X Together's Yeonjun to make solo debut with 'GGUM'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)