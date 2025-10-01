Tomorrow X Together, Unicef partner on young people's mental health
Published: 01 Oct. 2025, 16:55
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Tomorrow X Together has partnered with Unicef for a global campaign to support the mental well-being of young people, the boy band’s agency BigHit Music said Wednesday.
The band and agency will contribute $1.4 million to Unicef over the next two years. The funding will be used to support mental health programs that help children and adolescents in need, as well as training for professionals.
A ceremony was held at Unicef's headquarters in New York on Tuesday for the campaign, named “Together for Tomorrow.”
The event was attended by the five members — Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai — who met with Unicef Executive Director Catherine Russell.
Soobin, who stepped up on the podium for a speech, shared how the band's musical journey for the past six years has impacted their lives.
"In our music, we have been open about our worries and fears and our hopes for tomorrow," he said in English. "From around the world, many people have told us they found comfort in our music […] We have learned that expressing emotion is a sign of strength. So, this partnership is not born out of chance. I can proudly say that it is the result of our long musical journey, personal commitment and shared values."
“Growing up can be a challenging time. Children and young people say that they often experience stigma when speaking about their mental health and they struggle to find resources for support,” Russell was quoted as saying by Unicef.
“Tomorrow X Together’s message of empathy and resilience creates more space for mental health conversations and helps equip young people with the skills and confidence they need to thrive.”
