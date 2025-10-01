More in World

Tomorrow X Together, Unicef partner on young people's mental health

How U.S. government shutdown will affect student loans, Fafsa and the Education Dept.

McDonald's mulls exporting 'Taste of Korea' menu to other Asian countries

Trump highlights homeland security as 'first, most important' priority for U.S. military

Trump would 'love a stake in every company that's doing well,' says U.S. trade representative