Trump would 'love a stake in every company that's doing well,' says U.S. trade representative

U.S. President Donald Trump would like the government to have stakes in a wider array of companies, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Tuesday, although Trump's chief trade negotiator sidestepped a question on whether taking a stake in chipmaker Nvidia was under discussion."Well, I mean [...] you talk to President Trump, he'd love a stake in every company that's doing well," Greer said at an event in New York when asked if an Nvidia stake was on the cards following the 10 percent stake Trump arranged to take in rival chipmaker Intel."We're trying to be creative about how we do this and how we support business and support U.S. policy at the same time," Greer said at an Economic Club of New York event. He did not specifically address moderator Maria Bartiromo's question about a Nvidia stake.Reuters