Korea posts record August current account surplus

Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 12:13 Updated: 02 Oct. 2025, 12:16
Containers ready for export are piled up at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 18. [YONHAP]

Korea posted a record current account surplus for August despite weak exports, driven by declining imports and increased equity income, the central bank said Thursday.
 
The country's current account surplus reached $9.15 billion in August, extending its surplus streak to the 28th consecutive month, according to data compiled by the Bank of Korea.
 

Korea has reported a current account surplus every month since May 2023.
 
It also marked the highest figure on record for any August, though the surplus narrowed from $10.78 billion posted in July.
 
During the first eight months of this year, the cumulative current account surplus stood at $69.3 billion, compared with $55.94 billion recorded during the same period last year.
 
The goods account posted a $9.4 billion surplus in August, the second largest for the month on record.
 
Exports fell 1.8 percent on-year to $56.44 billion amid weak demand for steel and chemical products, while imports dropped 7.3 percent to $47.04 billion on lower global energy prices.
 
The services account registered a $2.12 billion deficit, largely due to increased overseas travel demand.
 
The primary income account, which covers wages of foreign workers, as well as dividend and interest income from abroad, recorded a $2.07 billion surplus in August, the data showed.

