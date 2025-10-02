 LG Energy Solution to resume biz trips to U.S. following ICE raid, Georgia detention
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

LG Energy Solution to resume biz trips to U.S. following ICE raid, Georgia detention

Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 21:01
A still frame from a video made available by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement via the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) shows an immigration raid at the Hyundai-LG vehicle assembly plant in Ellabell, Georgia, USA, 04 September 2025 (issued 07 September 2025). Immigration officials arrested 475 workers in the raid, most of them South Korean citizens. [EPA/YONHAP]

A still frame from a video made available by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement via the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) shows an immigration raid at the Hyundai-LG vehicle assembly plant in Ellabell, Georgia, USA, 04 September 2025 (issued 07 September 2025). Immigration officials arrested 475 workers in the raid, most of them South Korean citizens. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
LG Energy Solution Ltd., a leading battery maker, said Thursday it plans to gradually resume officials' business trips to the United States later this month, about a month after a mass detention of Koreans in Georgia.
 
The company had suspended all trips to the U.S. after 47 of its employees and some 250 subcontractor workers were detained in a U.S. immigration raid at a construction site for a joint Hyundai Motor-LG Energy Solution battery plant on Sept. 4.
 

Related Article

LG Energy Solution said the decision follows a working group meeting earlier this week in which Seoul and Washington clarified permissible activities for holders of B-1 short-term business visas.
 
Under the agreement, Korean companies can use the B-1 visa for activities associated with their investment process in the U.S., such as installing, servicing and repairing equipment purchased from overseas.
 
Those who enter the United States on an ESTA program may also engage in the same activities.
 
The company stressed it will prioritize employee safety and provide systemic support. It currently operates or is building seven plants in the United States.
 
“We will do our best to create a safe environment for business trips and to normalize plant construction in the U.S. in order to maintain trust with customers,” the company said. 

Yonhap
tags Georgia The United States ESTA

More in Economy

LG Energy Solution to resume biz trips to U.S. following ICE raid, Georgia detention

Seoul proposes revised investment deal, awaits U.S. response

Why is the government losing sleep as Koreans flock overseas for Chuseok?

Kospi climbs 2.7% to hit record 3,549.21 on OpenAI news

Kospi breaks records — but is the ‘Korea discount’ really over?

Related Stories

Flight returning detained workers to Korea being held up, Foreign Ministry says

Biz leaders in Georgia want Korean workers back but visa challenges persist

Two workers killed in separate accidents at Hyundai and Hanwha plants in Georgia

'I just want to see my family': Tearful reunions as 316 Korean workers land at Incheon Airport

U.S. to allow skilled Korean visa holders to work at factory sites, Foreign Ministry says
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)