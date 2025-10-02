Kospi surpasses 3,500 mark for the first time ever
Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 09:48
The Kospi broke past the 3,500 mark for the first time ever on Thursday, a day before the start of Korea’s extended Chuseok harvest holiday.
As of 9:04 a.m., the Kospi was trading at 3,527.01, up 2.06 percent from the previous session.
The previous record highs were 3,486.19 at closing on Sept. 23 and 3,497.95 during intraday trading on Sept. 24.
The Kospi opened at 3,525.48, up 69.65 points, or 2.02 percent, and maintained its momentum in early morning trading.
The tech-heavy Kosdaq also climbed, rising 9.35 points, or 1.11 percent, to 854.76 at the same time.
The local currency was trading at 1,404.15 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., up 0.07 percent from the previous session of 1,403.2 won.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
