Kospi surpasses 3,500 mark for the first time ever

Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 09:48
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Oct. 2. [NEWS1]

The Kospi broke past the 3,500 mark for the first time ever on Thursday, a day before the start of Korea’s extended Chuseok harvest holiday.
 
As of 9:04 a.m., the Kospi was trading at 3,527.01, up 2.06 percent from the previous session.
 

The previous record highs were 3,486.19 at closing on Sept. 23 and 3,497.95 during intraday trading on Sept. 24.
 
The Kospi opened at 3,525.48, up 69.65 points, or 2.02 percent, and maintained its momentum in early morning trading.
 
The tech-heavy Kosdaq also climbed, rising 9.35 points, or 1.11 percent, to 854.76 at the same time.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,404.15 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., up 0.07 percent from the previous session of 1,403.2 won.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
