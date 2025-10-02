KEXIM holds forum in Vietnam on railway development policies
The Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) announced that it held the final presentation of the Knowledge Sharing Program (KSP) for Establishing a Legal Framework for Management Authority for Urban Railways in Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City on September 30.
The “Vietnam Railway KSP” is a bilateral corperation project jointly carried out by KEXIM and Ho Chi Minh City’s Management Authority for Urban Railways.
This project aims to provide policy recommendations on three key areas: establishing a systemized framework for urban railway technology regulations, developing strategies for attracting investment in urban railways and offering policy guidance on the roles of various stakeholders.
In the final presentation, the Korea Railroad Corperation Consortium, the project’s executing agency, shared the research outcomes of the nine-month KSP project and presented final recommendations for improving urban railroad policies and regulations.
The consortium presented three policy recommendations: the explicit institutionalization of urban railroad regulations and standards, measures to link other budgets with construction funds for urban railways and strategies to redesign the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders across construction, supervision and operations.
The consortium also consulted with relevant Vietnamese authorities to ensure that its recommendations could be reflected in the 10 urban railway lines currently planned by Ho Chi Minh City.
The final presentation was attended by around 50 participants, including Mr. Bui Anh Huan, Deputy General Director of the Management Authority for Urban Railways, as well as representatives from the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the Ministries of Finance and Construction and other government agencies, public institutions, academia and private companies from both countries.
The railway authority Deputy General Director said, “We deeply appreciate the opportunity to learn from Korea’s advanced urban railway technology and regulatory experience through this Railway KSP,” adding, “It is expected to provide practical support in the development of Ho Chi Minh City’s urban railway network.”
“We expect this project to serve as a stepping stone for future initiatives, including the Vietnam north–south high-speed railway,” a KEXIM representative said, adding, “Based on these outcomes, both countries will further deepen their partnership in the transportation infrastructure sector.”
