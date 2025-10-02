Amorepacific's Mamonde brand tackles European market through partnership with Sweden's Lyko
Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 14:27 Updated: 02 Oct. 2025, 14:29
Skincare brand Mamonde has officially entered the European market through a partnership with Lyko, a leading beauty retailer based in Sweden, Amorepacific announced Thursday.
Mamonde products are now available at 33 Lyko brick-and-mortar stores in Sweden, Norway and Finland, as well as through online platforms in five additional countries: Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Austria.
The launch lineup features the brand’s 11 best-selling products, including the Floral Glow Rose Liquid Mask and its Amazing Deep Mint Cleansing Balm. The rose mask, in particular, is expected to serve as a key product for introducing European consumers to the appeal of K-beauty, according to Amorepacific.
To mark the debut, Mamonde hosted a promotional event at Lyko’s flagship store in Stockholm on Sept. 24, inviting industry figures and beauty experts.
“With our strong platform, passionate community and experience in successful brand launches, we are the natural partner for Mamonde’s European expansion. This is an important step in our vision to become the starting point for beauty,” said Lyko CEO Richard Lyko.
“This European launch is Mamonde’s first step toward solidifying its status as a global skincare brand. We plan to quickly expand to other key markets such as the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland and the Czech Republic, accelerating our global beauty strategy,” an Amorepacific spokesperson said.
