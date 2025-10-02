Amorepacific's Mamonde brand tackles European market through partnership with Sweden's Lyko

Naver affiliate LY Corporation to ditch Line Works for Google Workspace

LG Energy Solution to resume biz trips to U.S. following ICE raid, Georgia detention

Related Stories

Amorepacific to open 'New Beauty Land' in metaverse for fashion week

Amorepacific Group net profit up 550 percent in Q3

Amorepacific plans partnership with Sephora to grow in U.S.

Amorepacific Group didn't grow, but it did beat expectations

AmorePacific tops the chart in terms of female employees