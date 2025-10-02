Korean food companies to showcase K-food at Anuga 2025 in Germany
Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 16:46
Major Korean food companies are bringing K-food to the spotlight at Anuga 2025, which runs from Saturday to Wednesday in Cologne, Germany, where Korea will be featured as the guest country for the first time at the world’s largest food trade fair.
Nongshim, Dongwon Group, Daesang, Lotte Wellfood, Samyang Foods and Pulmuone are among the Korean companies taking part via booths, according to industry officials Thursday. The fair will host about 8,000 companies from 118 countries and is expected to draw 150,000 visitors from the food and retail sectors.
Nongshim and Pulmuone plan to highlight Korean snacks. Nongshim will operate a booth styled as a Shin Ramyun snack bar, offering tastings including Shin Ramyun Toomba. The company will also unveil a new product, Shin Ramyun Kimchi Fried Noodles, aimed at global markets.
Pulmuone will showcase tofu, Asian noodles, rice balls, tteokbokki (sticky rice cakes in a spicy sauce) and gimbap (seaweed rice roll), along with health-focused and vegan products.
Pulmuone Chairman Lee Hyo-yul and CEO Lee Woo-bong will attend. Pulmuone, which recently opened a sales office in Amsterdam, Netherlands, also plans to establish a European subsidiary later this year.
Dongwon Group will center its exhibition on the slogan "Answering Needs." Dongwon F&B will feature tuna products with 25 grams (0.05 pounds) of protein per can, about half of an adult’s daily recommended intake of 55 grams. Its Yangban brand will present key Korean foods such as tteokbokki, dried seaweed, kimchi and instant rice.
“We want to promote healthy, Korean-style products to global food buyers with a strong interest in K-food,” said Yoo Seol-a, head of overseas marketing at Dongwon F&B.
Samyang Foods, known for its Buldak spicy noodles, will make its first appearance at Anuga. The company’s booth, branded “Buldak Spicy Club,” will spotlight Buldak noodle products and sauces. Vice Chairman Kim Jung-soo will attend in person.
“We expect Anuga to help strengthen Buldak’s position as a K-spicy brand and expand our overseas markets,” the company.
Daesang will focus on kimchi in Europe, hosting a cooking show with Michelin chef Fabrizio Ferrari to present fusion dishes.
Binggrae will introduce its fish-shaped ice cream sandwich Bungeoppang Samanco to European buyers for the first time. Lotte Wellfood will highlight Pepero and its sugar-free Zero brand.
"Korea is joining the world’s largest food fair as the guest country at a time when the global Korean Wave is boosting the popularity of K-food," said Park Jin-sun, chairman of the Korea Food Industry Association and CEO of Sempio Food. “This event will help K-food establish itself not just as a consumer product but as part of global culture.”
