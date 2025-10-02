 OpenAI officials tour Samsung Electronics' chip plant
Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 21:01
The logo for OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, appears on a mobile phone, in New York on Jan. 31, 2023. [AP/YONHAP]

OpenAI officials have toured Samsung Electronics Co.'s semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Korea following a partnership deal for its Stargate project, sources said Thursday.
 
According to the sources, six research and development (R & D) staff from OpenAI visited Samsung Electronics' Pyeongtaek Campus, the company's largest chip plant, on Wednesday.
 

The site produces about half of Samsung Electronics' dynamic random access memory (DRAM) wafers.
 
The visit followed a letter of intent (LOI) signed between Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong and OpenAI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Altman to collaborate in areas such as chips, data centers and cloud computing.
 
Under the agreement, Samsung Electronics will support OpenAI's Stargate project with a stable supply of low-power memory chips.
 
OpenAI is projected to require as many as 900,000 wafers of high-performance DRAM each month, underscoring the scale of the partnership.

Yonhap
tags OpenAI Samsung Electronic

