 Police probe suspicions Samsung Display technology was leaked to China
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Police probe suspicions Samsung Display technology was leaked to China

Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 16:42
The Samsung Display office in Giheung, Gyeonggi [SAMSUNG DISPLAY]

The Samsung Display office in Giheung, Gyeonggi [SAMSUNG DISPLAY]

 
Police have launched an investigation into suspicions that Samsung Display’s latest technology was leaked to China.
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency conducted a raid on Wednesday on Samsung Display’s Asan campus in South Chungcheong. Investigators suspect that an employee transferred proprietary display technology to a Chinese company, in violation of the Act on the Prevention of Divulgence and Protection of Industrial Technology.
 

Related Article

 
“We are analyzing the seized materials to determine the facts,” a police official said. “The investigation is still in its early stages.”
 
Under the law, leaking state-designated core technologies is punishable by at least three years in prison and a fine of up to 6.5 billion won ($4.6 million). Leaking general industrial technologies carries a sentence of up to 15 years or a fine of up to 3 billion won.
 
Incidents of technology leaks to China have continued. In the first half of this year alone, police detected eight such cases involving overseas recipients, five of which were traced to China. Of the 27 technology leak cases reported last year, 20 involved transfers to Chinese entities. By sector, nine involved semiconductors and eight involved display technologies.
 
Just a day earlier, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office indicted a former Samsung Electronics executive surnamed Yang along with two others on charges of using leaked technology to help ChangXin Memory Technologies — China’s first developer of 18-nanometer DRAM chips. Prosecutors said Yang was promised an annual salary of up to 3 billion won — five times what he had earned at Samsung — in return for the leak.
 
The industry has expressed growing concern over repeated leaks. Park Jun-young, executive vice president of Samsung Display, said at a parliamentary forum on Sept. 23 that “there have been 21 cases of display technology leaks over the past five years, with increasing damage, making it urgent to strengthen effective penalties and establish strong safeguards for core national technologies.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY IM SOUNG-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Samsung Samsung Display china data leak

More in Industry

LG Energy Solution to resume biz trips to U.S. following ICE raid, Georgia detention

OpenAI officials tour Samsung Electronics' chip plant

Seoul proposes revised investment deal, awaits U.S. response

Posco International completes Poland EV parts plant in European expansion

Naver affiliate LY Corporation to ditch Line Works for Google Workspace

Related Stories

The U.S. says BOE stole Samsung's tech. What does that mean for exports?

Toptec executives jailed and fined for China data leak

[NEWS ANALYSIS] Growing ChatGPT jitters from Korean tech firms

Samsung, LG to invest ￦65T to overtake China in display race

Samsung Display to unveil new digital cockpit in German trade show
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)