 Posco International completes Poland EV parts plant in European expansion
Published: 02 Oct. 2025, 17:19
This photo, provided by POSCO International Corp., shows the first drive motor core produced at its Poland plant on Oct. 1, bearing the autograph of the company's President and CEO Lee Kye-in. [YONHAP]

Posco International, the trading arm of Posco, said Thursday it has completed construction of an electric vehicle (EV) parts plant in Poland to meet rising demand in line with the European Union's emissions policies.
 
The company invested 94 billion won ($67 million) in the plant, which will begin mass production of drive motor cores in December after two months of test operations, it said in a press release.
 

With the new facility, Posco International said it has built a "global drive motor core production network" spanning Asia, North America and Europe.
 
The company aims to produce a combined 7.5 million drive motor cores annually by 2030 — including 2.5 million in South Korea, 3.5 million in Mexico, 1.2 million in Poland and 300,000 in India — targeting a 10 percent share of the global market.
 
It currently produces non-EV motor cores at its Indian plant but plans to build a new facility there to manufacture drive motor cores by 2028.
 
"The Polish plant will serve as a hub for the supply of EV components in Europe," said Posco International President and CEO Lee Kye-in. "Posco Group seeks to lead the future mobility market by integrating its strengths in automotive steel, battery materials and EV parts."
 
Posco International has already secured orders for drive motor cores to be used in 35 million battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles by 2033.
 
The company expects further growth as Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp. — South Korea's leading automakers and major Posco clients — expand local EV production in Europe.
 
Revenue from the drive motor core business is projected to rise to 1.5 trillion won in 2030 from 450 billion won this year, in line with the EU's plan to ban sales of combustion engine cars, starting in 2035.
 
EV sales in Europe are forecast to reach 4 million units, or 25 percent of new registrations, in 2025, with their share projected to exceed 55 percent by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency.

Yonhap
tags posco Poland

Posco International completes Poland EV parts plant in European expansion

